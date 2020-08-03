Mayor London Breed is expected to announce the diversion of $120 million in law enforcement funding to San Francisco’s Black community when she reveals her proposed budget for the next two fiscal years late Friday morning.
The proposal will include cutting about $40 million a year from the Police Department budget and about $20 million a year from the Sheriff’s Department. It will also call for divesting smaller amounts from the District Attorney’s Office as well as the Juvenile Probation Department.
Breed is scheduled to address her plans for the city budget publicly at 11:30 a.m.
“Reforming our criminal justice system must go hand-in-hand with policy changes and budget investments to make our city more equitable,” Breed said in a statement to the San Francisco Examiner in advance of the announcement. “We are putting our words into action, and we are doing it by listening to a community that for too long has been unheard and underserved.”
Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton first announced their intent to cut an unspecified amount of funding from the Police Department budget in June following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which inspired calls across the nation to “defund the police.”
Breed’s budget would reduce The City’s general fund support for the Police Department from a scheduled $553.4 million to a proposed $515 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
One of the biggest cuts would be the elimination of about 120 vacant officer positions to save about $20 million. Other cuts include the elimination of unfilled civilian positions and a reduction in overtime.
The size of the police force is expected to remain the same.
In terms of where the diverted funds would be redirected, 60 percent of the total funds would go toward mental health, wellness and homelessness and 35 percent would be used for education, youth development and economic opportunity.
The funds would be diverted in line with recommendations from the Human Rights Commission with input from the Black community.
While the funding has been marked for specific needs, it has yet to be decided exactly how it will dispersed to address them.
The Department of Public Health, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the Human Rights Commission are all expected to receive a portion.
The remaining 5 percent of the funding would go toward Breed’s plans to redirect non-emergency calls from police to civilian professionals.
“This work is ongoing and it will take time, but it won’t be done until we have fully remedied past wrongs and ended the disparities that continue to harm African Americans in our city to this day,” Breed said.
Once Breed introduces the budget, the Board of Supervisors will begin its review and could make changes.
“I am 100 percent supportive of the process and excited about over $100 million being reinvested in the Black community,” Walton said in a statement. “Obviously, I will continue to fight for more, but this is a tangible step towards reparations.”
© 2020 San Francisco Examiner. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Breed Seeks $120M In Law Enforcement Cuts To Fund SF’s Black Community”. She’ll be lucky if she has any law enforcement left to cut.
And you thought they had problems before with people going to the bathroom in the middle of the street. I suppose she’s tired of Chicago having all the fun as the murder capital of the country.
Marx and Stalin would be proud. But not Lenin. He was too much of a moderate for them.
Yeah, well that makes a lot of sense. Cut law enforcement out from all races but one. And the money will not go to the black community in the first place. The money will be funneled into every socialist agency including whatever else the socialist democrats think up. Don’t be duped.
Sound’s like a plan to raise government salaries, it has nothing to due with helping the “black community”.
Hmmm. As long as they’re hell bent on cutting law enforcement, they should give the money back to the citizens so the citizens can buy guns and ammo. The people are going to need them.
Is it just me, or are black women over-represented as mayors in cities with racial problems? I realize that correlation is not causation, but it does make you wonder.
Clearly, these “Black Communities” will have “Neighborhood Watch” programs in place – to replace the police (to control the crime).
Oh, wait, without police, there won’t be ANY Crime, will there?
The idea is good on its face. Has anyone researched what the Black community needs or done a cost analysis. Has there been any studies to make sure the money is allocated appropriatly. I none of this was done or will be done then I consider this Democratic grandstanding to please the black community. Many years money is poured into the black and low income communities, nothing changes. Change takes time and research to do things right
And when the streets are full of victims of gun violence, what will she cut next ?
And who will she blame next.