The gunman, the good guy with a gun and the victims have all been identified as follows:

The deceased have been identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37. Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis, has also been confirmed as one of the victims.

FOX59 has also confirmed the identity of the gunman as Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, pictured at right.

Police identified the Good Samaritan who shot and killed Sapirman as Elisjsha Dicken.

The original story is below:

Three people were killed and two others injured Sunday evening in a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, south of Indianapolis, according to Jim Ison, chief of police at Greenwood Police Department.

A “good Samaritan” who was armed saw the shooting in progress and fired shots at the shooter, killing him, Ison said.

At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Johnson County Dispatch Center received several calls about an active shooter at the mall.

The gunman, who has only been identified as an adult male, entered the food court with a rifle that had several magazines of ammunition and began firing, according to Ison.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” he said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There is no active threat to the area, Bailey said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

