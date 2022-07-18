The gunman, the good guy with a gun and the victims have all been identified as follows:
The deceased have been identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37. Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis, has also been confirmed as one of the victims.FOX59 has also confirmed the identity of the gunman as Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, pictured at right.
Police identified the Good Samaritan who shot and killed Sapirman as Elisjsha Dicken.
More info can be found at Fox 59.
The original story is below:
Three people were killed and two others injured Sunday evening in a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, south of Indianapolis, according to Jim Ison, chief of police at Greenwood Police Department.
A “good Samaritan” who was armed saw the shooting in progress and fired shots at the shooter, killing him, Ison said.
At approximately 6:05 p.m., the Johnson County Dispatch Center received several calls about an active shooter at the mall.
The gunman, who has only been identified as an adult male, entered the food court with a rifle that had several magazines of ammunition and began firing, according to Ison.
“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” he said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”
Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.
“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.
There is no active threat to the area, Bailey said.
Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”
“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.
You can bet your assk that this article will not show up on the treasonous socialist Democrat Party’s controlled news media.
I heard a comment from a youtube vid, where someone mentioned “You can bet cause this shooter didn’t GET TOO FAR due to the GOOD GUY WITH A GUN, that the left will DO ALL IT CAN to silence this story after a few hours…”
Tragedy turned into victory. Chalk one up for the good guys. This good Samaritan who rode to the sound of the guns to take out the mall trash deserves the Presidential Freedom award for freeing a shopping mall of a death dealer. Biden gives out Presidential Freedom awards to feel good Trump political opponent guys like Khizr Khan, Richard Trumka, or Hollywood faux heroes like Denzel Washington, who won no freedoms for Americans, and John McCain whose loose cannon and shoot from the hip acts lost him his own freedom in Vietnam. What a difference how two different political parties have about the definition of freedom and courage. I’m for the party that supports law and order and brings light and safety to a potentially dark, dark, world.
More psychotic indoctrination from the left caused this with the poor parenting they support. it’s way past time they be held accountable.
True that.. WHEN WILL WE START seeing the parent(s) of these nut job kids, BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!?!?!?!
Once again, a responsible gun owner takes care of business and is a hero.
This is a prime example of a citizen exercising his 2nd Amendment Right. A responsible citizen with a firearm stepped in and end a tragedy in the making. He could have hidden and called 911 on his cell phone and waited for the cavalry, which due to budget cuts and force reduction in numerous Democrat controlled areas would seem like a lifetime and would be for many innocents. This happens more often than reported every day. Situations where responsible honest citizens step in and end a violent crime in progress. It just doesn’t advance the Woke Progressive agenda to disarm America.
AND this imo, is why the DEMS are hell bent on banning OUR ABILITY to have firearms.. SO NO ONE IS AROUND TO stop the bad guys with Their guns!
Why is the Chicago Tribune holding back the other info on this shooter? He must not be Caucasian, if he was the News Media would be saying that several times and claiming he is one of Trump’s right wing followers.
So glad the man that took the shooter out was a good shot.
The Indiana police had not yet identified the shooter when this story was written. As far as I can find out the police have still not announced his identity. It is common practice for police to do so at a press conference the next day although sometimes it is longer than 1 day. Better to get it right than have to go back and explain why you got it wrong. We will update the post when we know or feel free to post it in comments when you know.
IF he was white, that would have been the FIRST thing they mentioned.
Wonder if the good samaritan will now face charges for eliminating a threat and saving lives. Think not, look what happened to the store owner who eliminated a criminal trying to kill/hurt him now faces murder charges.
If this happened in DC, NY, CA, OR or Washington, you can BET HE’d be getting charged.