As the closing arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery trial in Brunswick, Georgia, continue on Monday, Black Lives Matter and the New Black Panther Party protesters gathered outside of the Glynn County Courthouse.
While addressing the court, William “Roddie” Bryan’s defense attorney Kevin Gough said that protesters with Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers were outside the courthouse with semi-automatic weapons. He said this was a reason for the court to call for a mistrial.
Along with banners showing Ahmaud Arbery’s face, the group also has black and white coffins with mannequins inside them that feature the names of Black men killed by police, such as George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.
Here’s what’s happening right now at the trial:
A protest was held with various Black Lives Matter groups, the New Black Panther Party and supporters of the Arbery family. Among the crowd were four people with The Original Black Panther Militia of Richmond, Virginia. The group, who came down to show support for Ahmaud Arbery’s family arrived at about 11 a.m. and planned to leave this evening.
“We’ve been watching every single day about what’s going,” Malik Rafa said. “It’s obvious they’re guilty. There was no reason for them to kill him at all.”
Rafa said he was upset by Kevin Gough’s comments in the courtroom, claiming protesters had assault rifles and had a coffin with the defendant’s name on it. The coffin contained a black mannequin covered in the names of Black people killed by police. The coffin was also adorned with their names and contained a video showing someone jogging.
“We’re just out here supporting the family. Yes, there was a coffin out here, but that didn’t have anything to do with the case. He’s been doing that every single day, trying to get a mistrial,” Rafa said, before referring to Gough’s comments about Black pastors.
“The jury doesn’t even know that we’re out here. So, what we have going on out here should not affect what’s going on in there. All we’re doing is fighting for justice.”
The Black Panther Party for Self-Defense was formed by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland in 1966. It was founded to monitor police violence in black communities, a seemingly intractable issue that Black Lives Matter and other groups continue to organize around today.
The Panthers grew out of the generally pacifist civil rights movement of the late 1950s and early 1960s. It was part of an African-American culture of self-discovery and self-determination that was flowering in many parts of the country at the time.
The NBPP was founded in 1989 and is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and other watchdog organizations.
The group is in no way affiliated with the original Black Panthers from the 1960s. Members of the original Panthers have contested the misappropriation of their name both in public statements and in legal action.
Bobby Seale, a founding member of the original Panthers, has publicly disavowed the NBPP, founded by Malik Shabazz as “a black racist hate group.”
According to Southern Poverty Law Center, Shabazz is a “racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people.”
Shabazz believes that the NBPP is “not really different” than the original Panthers.
“There has been false information put out here that this is some kind of a hate group or anti-Semitic group, and really it’s not,” Shabazz told the Indianapolis Star. “It’s just a strong Black advocacy group very much similar to their predecessors.”
Some of the members of the New Black Panthers Party have been seen carrying weapons during the protest outside the Glynn County Courthouse.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, contains several proposals to punish vandalism and violence during protests such as those seen last summer in response to high-profile fatal shootings by police.
It seeks to “look at and redefine what peaceful assemblies were,” Robertson said, by making it a felony with fines and prison time to commit violent acts in gatherings of seven people or more, block a highway or road and deface public structures like monuments and cemeteries.
It would also hold city and county governments liable in civil court for interfering in a police agency’s protest enforcement, require permits for protests and rallies, block local officials from reducing police budgets by 30% or more in a year and provide protections for volunteer groups like “neighborhood watches” to assist police in protest enforcement.
The Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers argued the bill could give legal cover to vigilante and militia groups like the Proud Boys to intervene in protests with weapons, threats and violence, such as has been seen in recent protests including the fatal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
___
(c)2021 the Savannah Morning News (Savannah, Ga.)
Visit the Savannah Morning News (Savannah, Ga.) at savannahnow.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What do black panthers,blm & antifa all have on common? They are all supported & endorsed by democrat-supremacists & their supporters. Which makes all of them domestic terrorists and they will be stopped come the 2022 election.
God let’s hope so. ” Peaceful protests ” do not include riots, looting, and burning, which seems to happen when the blm, antifa, and the rest of the criminal thugs go to a city.
Oh HELL yes!!
I hope the lawyers take a picture of that to show.jury was Intimidated. If I say the blm is a terrorists group ,i have will get can by msn and abc. They just proved I was right
You forgot something- They are ALL Marxists and Hate America!!!
Peaceful protesters, huh Libs? With a unifying, pro-America message. As much as all of you hate America, you best be glad you’re not trying to pull this BS in a Communist country.
Personally I never cared what color or race you were.
UNTIL:
• You started blaming my race for YOUR problems.
• I never cared about your political affiliation until YOU started to condemn me for mine.
• I never cared where you were born until YOU wanted to erase my history and blame my ancestors for all your current problems.
• I never cared if you were well-off or poor until YOU said you were discriminated against because when I got promoted because I worked harder.
• I never cared if your beliefs were different from mine until YOU said my belief were wrong.
• NOW I care, My patience and tolerance are gone
• YOUR whining about racism and YOUR rioting, burning, looting every time you disagree with something, Disgusts me.
• I.A.W. U.S. Census & 2018 FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 7% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~58% of all robberies in the U.S…
Yusra Khogali co-founder of the anti-racial “Black Lives Matter” movement,
does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media.
Thanks for posting Scruffy, saved me having to go back through my notes for the statistics on Black male violent crime. I think we should send a battalion of the 101st Airborne until the trial is over.
Lately it sure feels and appears that we are a communist country. Every day is another day in the twilight zone. (For those that remember the twilight zone)
Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers were outside the courthouse with semi-automatic weapons
And there is no response to this obvious form of intimidation ??
Since blm and the black panthers are communists, strip them of their citizenship and send them to North Korea permanently. These idiots can then live in their communist “utopia” in North Korea, where there is “equity” for all, except for the elites!
like dan bongino said “they are only badass when they are a mob”
i do not really think these blacks want a war but if they do….
Apparently they are desirous of bringing the jungle justice of Africa to the US as a new “standard”.
Sooo…. let me see if I’ve got this right, the “Proud Boys” are bad bad bad because they’re a ‘militia group” but, the black panthers aren’t LOLOL? I believe that sets a new record for the MOST BS I’ve ever heard. That’s so petty and childest that it is hilarious. Aside from what it would cause… the Proud Boys SHOULD be there. If they can do it so can they. It just blows me away that those “gangs” are allowed to walk around there visibly armed, if that’s not illegally threatening, nothing is. Come on Proud Boys, where are you? I am sick to death of this BS.
Where are the coffins for whites killed by blacks? Oh-that’s right-all blm cares about is “po blacks.” They are supposed to be above the law and whites their slaves.
Have the police checked any of them to see if they have permits to carry a firearm? Now is a great time to round them up! It is about time that these American Blacks be held accountable for their bad behavior. Notice they are all so brave and outspoken when they are in a group or gang. They are completely ungrateful to be living in the USA and it is getting very old that they still keep feeling they are entitled to things they have never actually risked their lives for or worked for. When are the parents (mothers) going to start disciplining their offspring? We have had enough!
These are sub-human humanoids fueled only by hatred. They are totally supported by the media and the democrappic party. You can wrap them into the tidy bundle of socialists, communists, atheists, racists, maxists, anarchists, globalists, lgbt, blm, antifa, black panther, and of course the dnc. Add in the faux media, elitest educators, hollow-wood elites and now social media magnates. This constitutes about 15% of the population in the USA who then manipulate the ignorant, un-informed, gullible and fearful to somehow make up half of America.
With joe biteme and the other soros puppets in charge, America is being destroyed brick by brick. We must pray that they damage us as little as possible until the 2022 midterms when true Americans take over again in Congress, state houses, governor and other state offices.
That will hold us until 2024. God is giving us one more chance prayerfully.
It’s terrifying worrying about how much damage will be done before the communists can be stopped though, how many millions of illegal criminals AND terrorists will be welcomed into our country? And we have exactly the same rights as blm, but all we do is watch.