Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that he “cannot find any compatibility” between his Christian faith and President Trump’s leadership.

Appearing during a CNN town hall, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was asked by moderator Erin Burnett whether he believed it is “impossible” to be a Christian and support Mr. Trump.

“Well, I’m not going to tell other Christians how to be Christians,” Mr. Buttigieg responded. “But I will say I cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything that I find in Scripture.

“Now, I guess that’s my interpretation, but I think that’s a lot of people’s interpretation, and that interpretation deserves a voice,” Buttigieg added, garnering a wave of applause.



Mr. Buttigieg also reiterated his promise that his faith would help guide his policy decisions in the White House.

Earlier this month, the former mayor suggested that real Christians wouldn’t be “anywhere near” the president or the current Republican Party.

“If you belong to a faith tradition that tells you that so much depends on how we make ourselves useful to those who are marginalized and oppressed, that so much depends on how we work to comfort the afflicted, and that so much depends on seeking leaders who walk in the way of humility and decency, I can’t imagine that requires you to be anywhere near this president or what the Republican party has become,” Mr. Buttigieg said during a CNN town hall on Feb. 6.

