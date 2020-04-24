With AOC’s calls for a work boycott, has she finally become unhinged? During this past week, she called the collapse of crude oil prices an “opportunity” for green new deal programs. She made a bizarre 9/11 reference, and now she’s calling for workers NOT to go back to work. AOC has made countless comments that defy reason, but this may be her worst week ever.

Plus, the Democrat in charge of Harris County, TX has issued an ORDER which forces people to wear masks in public. Is that legal? Also, Democrats are showing that they are certainly not the party of tolerance and inclusion.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

