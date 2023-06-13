Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted by Joe Biden’s Justice Department. In this latest use of the weaponization of government, Biden is trying to remove his leading political rival. New polling shows that the effort is not working.
Hillary Clinton had classified information on a personal, private server. She destroyed documents, destroyed Blackberry devices, and wiped the servers. Not only did she share classified secrets, her server was most likely hacked. No charges were brought against Clinton. Is this an example of two-tiered justice?
The DOJ indictment of the former president has a stunning affect on Trump’s poll numbers. Plus, Tucker Carlson continues to be a target for Fox News.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and our laws, in order to take total control of the American people by their restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech. Stopping oil production, increase Spending, Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ and their FBI and IRS.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party, their RINOs and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
AS i’ve repeatedly said. ITS MORE like a 4 tiered INJUSTICE system.
Top dawgs are LIBERAL politicians
Then liberals in general
Then other politicians
and WE the normal american, pulls up the lowest rung.
The operable question is “If trump is elected President from a jail cell, can he pardon himself for all federal crimes accused of?” Oh, what great expectations the night of his election in 2016 of the promise of Hillary or Bill FINALLY going to jail as promised by Trump during the campaign. He listened to the establishment types who told him they would go after him if he went after Hillary who the night after the election was fit for a straight-jacket. He should have followed his initial instincts and ignored established precedent and put her in the well-earned padded cell she deserves, after defunding the Clinton family of all the filthy lucre they redistributed from us to them. Biden would never have dared to follow their “untouchable” idea of a special political class, untouchable when it comes to prosecution for Clinton established paths of personal enrichment on foreign money sell-outs that set new heights of political corruption and misused foreign money. Had Trump done the right thing then, we and he would not be enduring all the embarrassments now. Had he dotted that “I” then, he would not be getting his “T”s double crossed today,
AND he appointed DEEP STATE HACKS< who did all they could to sabotage him. ESPECIALLY BILL BARR!
This indictment of Trump is turning him into a martyr. Martyrs usually don’t thwart movements, they tend to expand, strengthen and broaden them.
As I understand it, Trump’s being charged under the Espionage Act of 1917. Should he be convicted on those charges, I sincerely hope the country explodes. I’ve been predicting a 2nd Civil War, for at least the last 20 years, and I’m honestly surprised we’re not there yet? This could be, as Pink Floyd so aptly put it in their song, “Two Suns in the Sunset”, “The rusty wire, that holds the cord which keeps the anger in…”.
Want proof that this indictment is purely political? Consider two things: 1. Rachel “Mad Cow” admitted this is all to get Trump to drop out of the race. 2. barney Frank, remember him from back in the 90s – the gay Congressman who, along with his partner, was running some sort of sex deal out of their basement? He’s actually quoted as saying it’s a mistake to indict Trump and that he doesn’t believe he endangered national security.
Now, if what Senator Grassley said on the Senate floor, yesterday evening, proves to be true, there’s a clear-cut case for President Biden to be tried under the Espionage Act.
And, Hillary Clinton? Private server in a bathroom closet with at least 100 docs with classified markings on them, most likely hacked by hostile foreign actors – definitely a threat to national security and subject to the Espionage Act.
“TRump endangered national security”/
ALL the while BIDEN HAS LET CHINA Put ‘police stations’ in OUR NATION, let china put a listening post in Cuba, and ALLOWED THEIR SPY BALOONS TO hover over our nation. IF That isn’t more of a threat to national security, NOTHING IS!
Biden had Documents from when he was a senator that he wasn’t supposed to have . If he is not charged them trump can claim Selective prosecution.
TO WHOM Though? THe media are in BIDENS court. Except for fox. The Do nothing GOP IS all bark, no bite.
Difference is Biden voluntarily handed them over. These cases are different. Mr. Trump has to get elected and then get all the charges ( Georgia, Jan 6th, documents etc…) dismissed. These charges are not really political. We can say it but he really did these things.
Mr. Trump has to figure a way to stay on the right side of DOJ. Other cases you’re mentioning not the same. Maybe he’ll win the general and pardon himself. He’s got serious charges. Still, the Georgia phone call business is coming and that may be even more difficult to wash away. This is a test coming up. Hopefully the swastika signs carrying and confederate flag carrying accompanied by the AR-15 toting crowd doesn’t make a large showing. Be glad when this is all over. Waiting on the cable TV mini-series.