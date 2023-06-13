Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted by Joe Biden’s Justice Department. In this latest use of the weaponization of government, Biden is trying to remove his leading political rival. New polling shows that the effort is not working.

Hillary Clinton had classified information on a personal, private server. She destroyed documents, destroyed Blackberry devices, and wiped the servers. Not only did she share classified secrets, her server was most likely hacked. No charges were brought against Clinton. Is this an example of two-tiered justice?

The DOJ indictment of the former president has a stunning affect on Trump’s poll numbers. Plus, Tucker Carlson continues to be a target for Fox News.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel