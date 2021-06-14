Republican Rep. Liz Cheney continues her efforts to divide the Republican base. Cheney’s focus has now turned from bashing former President Trump directly to attacking the Arizona audit. The election recount efforts in Maricopa County, Arizona are not seen by Cheney as a way to ensure the integrity of future elections but rather an “effort to subvert democracy.”
The Arizona audit of the 2020 election has attracted the attention of Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. That is to be expected, but why would a Republican like Liz Cheney be against an effort to ensure fair elections?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s own aunt disputes AOC’s claims about her grandmother. Plus, Fox News’ Chris Wallace tries to cover for Joe Biden regarding Covid 19 and China.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Hey Liz, your “effort is to subvert democracy.” Liz, John McCain is one of your heroes, so that says it all.
IF anyone’s subverting Democracy, its HER!
The traitorous Republican Establishment continues it’s attack on pres Trump and conservatives.
How they think they will get one single vote from the conservative base is a mystery. Can they really be this stupid ?!?
Unfortunately, yes. THERE are plenty of folks in the ‘conservative base’, who vote for these RINOS, no matter how backstabbing they are, CAUSE “They have always voted R, regardless”, or “because they agree with what they are doing’ and such.
IMO THOSE are not true conservatives….
It seems to be only those interested in big government who refer to election investigations as a subversion of democracy.
Democrats are screaming at Republican when they question the elections, yet Hillary, to this day, claims the election was rigged. Democrats have been saying, when they loose, that the election was rigged! Amazing how hypocritical they are!
Please, explain to us, Liz, HOW is determining THE TRUTH, a subversion of Democracy?
If the election WAS 100% “free and fair”, and Biden WAS elected legitimately. FINE!
BUT, if there WAS fraud or illegal acts, then WHY in God’s name do you OPPOSED rooting out that fraud and illegality? Isn’t THAT what our Democracy (hey, I know, Representative Republic) is based on?
Shouldn’t WE, THE PEOPLE, have CONFIDENCE in our elections (and the people who run them)?
WHY is getting to the TRUTH, such an affront to you?
Frankly, YOUR actions (in trying to STOP the audit) is an affront to ME (and should be to ALL Patriotic Americans)! In short, Liz, YOU MAKE ME SICK!
Shame on ANY Republican who voted for you!
I just hope they have the decency to vote you OUT at their earliest opportunity!
To Liz and the DNC no we don’t need to have confidence…
Liz needs to go or run as a democrat. She is not a republican.
At this point she has nothing to loose. But she’ll never make it as a dummycrat either. They don’t trust back stabbers, either.
IF she and all the other rinos try to run as dems, i wonder HOW MUCH OF a majority that would wind up GIVING The dems in congress?
Liz, it isn’t a question as to whether or not fraud occurred in the 2020 Presidential election—evidence is in abundance. The question is why so many people on both sides are unwilling to allow such evidence to come to light. If it was on the up-and-up like you and so many others claim, then putting your cards on the table would prove that, right? Slandering the people who are trying to get at the truth is not helping your case.
TO ME, the bigger question, is WITH ALL THE EVIDENCE out there being known of, WHY IS only a few select individuals in the post office, BEING ARRESTED and charged? WHY are none of these hacks in the voting facilities, where the fraud went on at, BEING arrested?!
How was she ever a member of the republican leadership?
It was a great day when she was voted out. The only reason anyone is offering her a microphone to spew her trash is she’s doing nasty Nancy’s bidding. Glad she came out into the light so we could all see who she really is.
If there’s any “subversion of democracy”, it’s her being in office.
Liz Cheney must be eating urinal cakes. Her brain is so screwed up she thinks that getting to the truth is a subversion of democracy. How freaking stupid can she be?
Such fervor Cheney shows defending the Democrat narrative! Such commitment! If only she had shown HALF that interest or energy in defending anything on her supposed side of the aisle. Wyoming, instruct this woman to run for the Democrats in the next election. They couldn’t get anyone more devoted to their interests.
This disgusting traitor is like a growing cancer for the republican party. Another female politician that is an embarrassment to my gender.
If an audit of the election system is ‘subverting democracy’ then wouldn’t the auditing of a bank or credit union be ‘subverting the banking system’? All banks and credit unions are audited regularly. An audit is a way to make sure that everything is being done according to law and well.
Well put
Liz Cheney’s logic makes me confess that when I count my change after making a purchase. I am subverting the economy.
Here is a question which needs to be asked. Why do we need to see her ugly face every time some article is about her. A small thumbnail would be bad enough.