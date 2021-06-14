Republican Rep. Liz Cheney continues her efforts to divide the Republican base. Cheney’s focus has now turned from bashing former President Trump directly to attacking the Arizona audit. The election recount efforts in Maricopa County, Arizona are not seen by Cheney as a way to ensure the integrity of future elections but rather an “effort to subvert democracy.”

The Arizona audit of the 2020 election has attracted the attention of Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. That is to be expected, but why would a Republican like Liz Cheney be against an effort to ensure fair elections?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s own aunt disputes AOC’s claims about her grandmother. Plus, Fox News’ Chris Wallace tries to cover for Joe Biden regarding Covid 19 and China.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

