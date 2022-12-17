Elon Musk has leftwing media outlets in a meltdown over a series of recent suspensions. Reporters from CNN, the New York Times, and others were suspended for violating Twitter’s policy on doxxing. Now, they are complaining that they were thrown off Twitter even though they cheered when conservatives were thrown off Twitter.

The corporate media have largely ignored the Twitter Files which have revealed corruption and collusion. Now, the media are upset, because Musk isn’t treating them as if they are entitled elitists.

Dr. Anthony Fauci blasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Plus, DHS Secretary Mayorkas takes heat from his own Border Patrol Agents.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

