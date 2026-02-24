Some 240 million gallons of raw sewage have been dumped into the Potomac River in Washington, DC thanks to a collapsed pipe and the incompetent DC Water utility. The leadership of DC Water has shown over and over again that their priority is not doing a good job, but ensuring the “right” color of its employees.

DC Water is a woke, DEI failure. The Chairman of the Board, Unique Morris-Hughes had no utility experience before getting hired. The DC Water Director, David Gadis, was also involved in the Flint, Michigan water disaster.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee takes heat for an Israeli border comment. Plus, President Trump signs an executive order on Glyphosate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel