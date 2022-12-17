The FBI and other law enforcement organizations treated Twitter as a “subsidiary,” flagging numerous accounts for purportedly harmful “misinformation” since January of 2020, according to the sixth installment of the “Twitter Files” released Friday.
Independent journalist Matt Taibbi described the FBI’s relationship with Twitter as having a “master-canine quality” with “constant and pervasive” contact between the bureau and the social media giant.
“Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth,” Taibbi wrote, referring to the executive who helped suppress The Post’s reporting on first son Hunter Biden’s extensive overseas business interests.
Twittergate deepens: FBI REFUSES to reveal how many social media firms it is secretly influencing – amid accusations it broke the law by pushing Twitter to remove accounts and hand over user location details, new trove reveals
The FBI has refused to say how many social media companies it works with, defending their actions after it emerged that agents from the bureau regularly met with Twitter executives and handed over lists of accounts they found questionable.
Officials from the bureau even asked for Twitter to hand over the locations from where the Twitter accounts were being operated, in a disturbing move that many saw as an attack on the First Amendment.
One user targeted by the FBI, who goes by @Lexitollah, said: ‘Seems like prima facie 1A violation.’
Charlie Hurt, the opinion editor of The Washington Examiner, said it was ‘a clear violation of the First Amendment.’
The following link takes you to the entire thread of yesterday’s release by Matt Taibbi:
1. THREAD: The Twitter Files, Part Six
TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022
Some GOP response to the latest revelations:
.@FBI has a lot to answer for after the latest drop of #TwitterFiles6 @Jim_Jordan @RepMikeJohnson @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepDanBishop and I will be asking the questions.
Clear your calendar.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 16, 2022
Does anyone still trust the FBI?
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 16, 2022
And if FBI used Twitter to censor, you bet they also used Google and Facebook
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 16, 2022
Government Democrat party 5th columnist plants using the powers of their offices to take down a duly elected President who they sought to cripple with TWO phony impeachments is Treason of the first order deserving Jail time or outright death sentences. The amounts of Divisive human life force and money wasted at a Nationwide level, perpetrated and planned to come out with a corrupt election result ,is social theft on the same scale of trillion dollars Student loan forgiveness. Unless these people are stopped in their tracks and prosecuted to the fullest you van kiss your Democracy goodbye.
As many domestic and foreign threats as our country faces who legitimately want to do us great harm—and our own government with the help of weaponized agencies within it chooses to target its own people who pose no such threats;
If our forefathers could be here now.