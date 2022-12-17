The FBI and other law enforcement organizations treated Twitter as a “subsidiary,” flagging numerous accounts for purportedly harmful “misinformation” since January of 2020, according to the sixth installment of the “Twitter Files” released Friday.

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi described the FBI’s relationship with Twitter as having a “master-canine quality” with “constant and pervasive” contact between the bureau and the social media giant.

“Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth,” Taibbi wrote, referring to the executive who helped suppress The Post’s reporting on first son Hunter Biden’s extensive overseas business interests.

Read more at the NY Post

———————————-

Twittergate deepens: FBI REFUSES to reveal how many social media firms it is secretly influencing – amid accusations it broke the law by pushing Twitter to remove accounts and hand over user location details, new trove reveals

The FBI has refused to say how many social media companies it works with, defending their actions after it emerged that agents from the bureau regularly met with Twitter executives and handed over lists of accounts they found questionable.

Officials from the bureau even asked for Twitter to hand over the locations from where the Twitter accounts were being operated, in a disturbing move that many saw as an attack on the First Amendment.

One user targeted by the FBI, who goes by @Lexitollah, said: ‘Seems like prima facie 1A violation.’

Charlie Hurt, the opinion editor of The Washington Examiner, said it was ‘a clear violation of the First Amendment.’

— Read More at the Daily Mail

———————————-

The following link takes you to the entire thread of yesterday’s release by Matt Taibbi:

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files, Part Six

TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

———————————-

Some GOP response to the latest revelations:

.@FBI has a lot to answer for after the latest drop of #TwitterFiles6 @Jim_Jordan @RepMikeJohnson @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepDanBishop and I will be asking the questions. Clear your calendar. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 16, 2022

Does anyone still trust the FBI? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 16, 2022

And if FBI used Twitter to censor, you bet they also used Google and Facebook — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 16, 2022