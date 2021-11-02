Joe Biden’s inability to lead on any issue has resulted in a host of unfavorable approval polls and a slogan — Let’s Go Brandon — that is sweeping the nation. The slogan has inspired merchandise, songs, and memes. However, a CNN analyst recently compared the slogan to ISIS.
Apparently a story of a Southwest Airlines pilot signing off by saying “Let’s Go Brandon” was too much for the CNN contributor. Asha Rangappa showed her leftwing outrage by wondering what would happen to the pilot if he tweeted something “equally” offensive like “Long Live ISIS.”
A new NBC News poll reveals bad news for Joe Biden. Plus, the American Medical Association issues new guidelines in wokeness.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Asha Rangappa showed her leftwing outrage by wondering what would happen to the pilot if he tweeted something “equally” offensive like “Long Live ISIS.””
I believe that we have more to fear from the corrupt, self-righteous, demented puppet president than we do from ISIS.
This puppet president and the traitorous, dishonest, destruct, immoral, socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most deadliest ENEMY!
Nathaniel Grigsby curses Democrats from 120-year-old grave. Inscribed on his tombstone is: “Through this inscription I wish to enter my dying protest against what is called the Democratic Party. I have watched it closely since the days of Jackson and know that all the misfortunes of our nation have come to it through this so called Democrat Party. Therefore, beware of this party of treason.” The Democrat Party’s treason has been from its beginning. Since its founding the Democrat Party and the Democrat Party’s traitorous and treason character was apparent and is very apparent today.
The treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
The Clinton News Network is also The Communist News Network, so that is all one needs to know about the propaganda that spews from this fake news cable station.
Well, Biden did throw down a welcome mat for the Taliban in Afghanistan.
What a bunch of WHINNING BABIES (snowflakes)!
CNN’s ratings are in the TOILET (and rightly so) – BECAUSE of “news” reports like this temper tantrum masquerading as an analyst comment!
Hey… How about an IN-DEPTH report on the Trump/Russia Collusion HOAX perpetrated by CNN (and orchestrated by Hillary and the DNC)?
ISIS states they will destroy America (which CNN is also trying to do). Let’s Go Brandon is a cry for individual independence and a denunciation of Biden’s Admin which is also trying to destroy America as we know it before 2022 elections. ERGO CNN and Biden are like ISIS, and American citizens that oppose oppression are not!!
It’s no wonder cnn- communist news network has ratings lower then a septic drain. Their ideals and propaganda equates to not even good fodder to wipe ones self with.