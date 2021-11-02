Joe Biden’s inability to lead on any issue has resulted in a host of unfavorable approval polls and a slogan — Let’s Go Brandon — that is sweeping the nation. The slogan has inspired merchandise, songs, and memes. However, a CNN analyst recently compared the slogan to ISIS.

Apparently a story of a Southwest Airlines pilot signing off by saying “Let’s Go Brandon” was too much for the CNN contributor. Asha Rangappa showed her leftwing outrage by wondering what would happen to the pilot if he tweeted something “equally” offensive like “Long Live ISIS.”

A new NBC News poll reveals bad news for Joe Biden. Plus, the American Medical Association issues new guidelines in wokeness.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel