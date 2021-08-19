President Biden has been slammed for the ‘bald-faced lie’ that chaos in Kabul during the final stages of the US withdrawal was inevitable after saying for months it was not.

The President’s performance was blasted from all arenas with Republicans and Democrats branding Biden ‘shameful’ and calling for him to ‘take responsibility’ for the the scenes of violence and disorder in recent days as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

Biden was criticized for having ‘no urgency’ in tackling the crisis, while others said the President was ‘impotent’ and ‘dishonest’ after his interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

In the interview with George Stephanopoulos Biden expressed disbelief there was ‘a way to have gotten out with chaos’ and said he did not think the withdrawal could have been handled without mistakes.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, and the president’s first since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, President Joe Biden stood firm in his defense of the United States’ withdrawal, but asserted for the first time that he believes the chaos was unavoidable.

“No, I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that – we’re gonna go back in hindsight and look – but the idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” Biden told Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview. “I don’t know how that happened.”

“Look, it was a simple choice, George,” Biden said. “When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government, get in a plane and taking off and going to another country; when you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, up to 300,000 of them, just leaving their equipment and taking off – that was, you know, I’m not – that’s what happened. That’s simply what happened.”

Full transcript of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Joe Biden

Here’s a sample from the transcript:

STEPHANOPOULOS: What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?

BIDEN: No. I think– let me put it this way. I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do. But look, they have–