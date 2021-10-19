Superman is certainly changing. Last week, DC Comics announced that Superman will come out as bisexual. But that’s not all. Apparently, Superman’s slogan of “truth, justice, and the American way” is going to change too. Is that just too much patriotism for the woke, radical left?
Not even our comic books are safe from the left. The “American way” is being replaced by a “better tomorrow.” Superman has gone global and will now be fighting climate change and social injustice. What is happening to America?
College students embrace diversity, unless it affects their sports teams. Plus, Joe Biden gets caught violating the Washington, DC mask mandate.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I’m shocked it’s not build back better…. by by DC comics…never again!
I was done with DC comics after they killed superman…
if they think this will get me to come back, they got another thing coming.
Looks like the comics in the executive offices have choked on woke. Have a little more and just choke out altogether.
No more driving down Lois Lane for our man of steel turned into political putty. For the newly invented woke Superman, it’s now Brokeback Mountain all the way when Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen jump ship, from the “Daily Planet” to begin working for the Modern American Main Stream media who has plans to publish them jumping each other after Superman’s brain gets exposed to the Democrat political Kryptonite and his Super gets turned into pooper.
I’m devastated. How will I survive without being able to watch a movie designed for an eight year old? It’s really about changing you children’s attitudes without your getting wise to their manipulations of your children. It started in academia and now it is spreading out.
I was done with “Superman” back in 2011 when he renounced his American Citizenship in lieu of being a “Global Citizen”.
May DC Comics rot in hell.
What’s wrong with the American way DC? And that DC is meant for both places.
The American way is why so many people come here. Not to support Superman or Bin Biden. It is we the people who make it a great place to live. And we need to get that back. So, DC, bring back Superman as an American citizen.
What wrong with America these days is that straight DC guys like Superman are going AC/DC as fast as American Democrats are turning into Socialist Commies.
Let me know when Superman grows some breasts. That should be interesting to Wonder Woman.