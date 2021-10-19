Superman is certainly changing. Last week, DC Comics announced that Superman will come out as bisexual. But that’s not all. Apparently, Superman’s slogan of “truth, justice, and the American way” is going to change too. Is that just too much patriotism for the woke, radical left?

Not even our comic books are safe from the left. The “American way” is being replaced by a “better tomorrow.” Superman has gone global and will now be fighting climate change and social injustice. What is happening to America?

College students embrace diversity, unless it affects their sports teams. Plus, Joe Biden gets caught violating the Washington, DC mask mandate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

