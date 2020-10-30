Will the staggering new GDP numbers be the secret formula to sink Joe Biden’s ship? President Trump promised a rapid “v-shaped” recovery, and that’s exactly what is happening. At a recent Joe Biden rally, Biden told a circle of cars that Trump “destroyed the economy,” yet its Biden who said he would lockdown the economy even more. Does Biden realize that lockdowns are what hurt the economy?

“It’s the economy, stupid,” is a line that certainly applies to the Trump vs Biden race for the White House. As voting continues in the 2020 election, voters need to ask, who can handle the economy and jobs: President Trump or Joe Biden?

I’ll show you an example from this week that proves leftists can’t actually debate. Plus, Twitter is at it again with more censorship.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

