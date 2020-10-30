Five days until Election Day and counting as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sounded an overconfident note Thursday, openly predicting a win for the Democratic presidential candidate and even previewing her plans to work with Biden on his agenda.
“We are confident, we are calm,” Pelosi said at her weekly press conference. “I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president … and will be inaugurated on January 20.”
“We don’t want to assume anything but we need to go down a different path,” she added.
The powerful Democratic leader called for President Trump and the Republicans to come back to the negotiating table for a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package even though both sides have given up on striking a deal before Election Day.
She spent most of her time ticking off Democratic priorities in the stimulus talks, like aid to cash-strapped state and local governments and aid to poor families.
“Even if you don’t care about helping people, this is money that will stimulate the economy,” she said.
Pelosi has spent the past several weeks locked in negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for a fresh stimulus deal.
President Trump initially tried to pull the plug on a stimulus deal but then claimed to want an “even bigger” package. But Pelosi said that never translated to flexibility in the actual talks.
The speaker brushed off questions about what would cause Trump and the GOP to show any more flexibility after Election Day, particularly if they lose and she repeatedly predicted.
“Why would we be talking to them if we didn’t want a bill?” she said.
Pelosi also suggested it’s just a matter of time before she sits down with a future President Biden to formulate a new response to the pandemic and other Democratic priorities like health care, the environment and infrastructure.
“We’ll be working with the White House and the Congress,” she said. “We want a clean slate come January.”
That might be putting the cart before the horse. Even though Biden is leading in the polls, Trump has shown no sign that he will go down without a fight.
the planet would be better off with out her in it!
Nancy, you didn’t care for the small business owners and the people in general, who have had a huge strain on their families, while you and your socialist buddies twiddled your thumbs trying to make President Trump look inept. And then there were those endless investigations, impeachment which cost the taxpayer millions and millions of dollars and you knew full well they were nothing but lies. Then you and your socialist buddies slandered an innocent man, Kavanaugh, spending countless taxpayer dollars to keep him from the Supreme Court. A position he was hugely qualified for. So don’t sit there in your decorated office talking about a stimulus for the American people. You didn’t want to give the president any win at all. You couldn’t make a deal because you wanted to bail out inept governors and mayors in their Dem/Socialist cities and the destruction the mobs did.
Go back to your mansion in California and eat your 25 dollar Gourmet Ice Cream and talk to that useless relative of yours, Gavin Newsom. “We the people” with our Lord’s help will try to get President Trump back into office to allow him to drain the swamp even more, of people like you who enjoy tearing up the State of the Union Address. As Mark Levin said, “If we lose this election, we will never see freedom again.” You and your communist buddies will lock in the power forever. Wake up America. Four days left. What will your decision be, Freedom or Tyranny?
“The speaker brushed off questions about what would cause Trump and the GOP to show any more flexibility after Election Day,”
Obama was the flexible one after an election. At least, he said so to PUTIN!
But what would cause Republicans to be more flexible? What was it Barrak O’bama said to House Speaker John Bohner?…Oh, yes….
“We won!”
So much for bi-partisan legislation.