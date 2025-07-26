GLASGOW–President Donald Trump arrived at Prestwick Airport in Scotland on July 25 for bilateral trade and other talks over the next five days with leaders from the United Kingdom, Scotland, and the European Union.

Hundreds of spectators lined the airport fence, a mix of supporters and protesters visible from the tarmac.

The first round of discussions is scheduled for Saturday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to the president.

“We’re going to be talking about the trade deal that we made and maybe even approve it,” Trump told reporters while departing the White House.

He said celebrations are in order after months of negotiations.

“We want to talk about certain aspects, which is going to be good for both countries, more fine-tuning, and also we’re going to do a little celebrating together, because, you know, we got along very well,” Trump said.

“UK’s been trying to make a deal with us for like, 12 years, and haven’t been able to do it. We got it done.”

Starmer and Trump signed an “Economic Prosperity Deal” in May, with implementation plans released by the White House in June.

The president invited Starmer to his Turnberry resort for a number of discussions between the two leaders during his visit.

“He’s doing a very good job,” Trump said. “Good prime minister, good guy.”

Road closures abound in Scotland, and thousands of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers are stationed around Trump’s Turnberry Golf Course on the island’s west coast, where the president is spending a few days during the working visit.

“It’s the best resort in the world … and it’s one of the greatest courses in the world,” Trump said.

The two will head to his resort in Aberdeen on the Northeast Scottish coast on Tuesday for lunch and more talks.

Trump’s visit to the region is a return to his roots, of sorts, as his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was born in Scotland in 1912.

He will also play the inaugural round of a newly built golf course, named MacLeod in honor of his mother, at the luxury establishment he purchased in 2006, subsequently developed, and opened in 2012.

At some point during the trip, he will also meet with Scotland’s first minister, John Swinney.

“The Scottish leader is a good man,” Trump said. “So I look forward to meeting him.”

Originally scheduled as a private visit with some golf on his links courses mixed in, the itinerary is fluid, with new additions in recent hours.

One meeting was announced while he was on Air Force One, en route to the UK.

“Following a good call with [Trump,] we have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X on Friday.

Trump told reporters he is seeking to finalize a deal with the European Union.

“I would say that we have a 50–50 chance, maybe less than that,” he said.

His administration is pursuing an arrangement where the EU will have to pay to reduce the 30 percent tariffs imposed on products from the member countries.

Trump will revisit the UK in September as King Charles III invited him for an unprecedented second state visit.