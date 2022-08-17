(The Center Square) – Harriet Hageman has won Wyoming’s Republican primary election, unseating incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.
The Associated Press called the race for Hageman at 8:21 p.m. MDT with an estimated 22% of votes counted.
As of 9:30 p.m. MDT with almost 70% of votes counted, Hageman had 64% of the vote, while Cheney had almost 32%.
The race pitted the Trump-backed Hageman, an attorney who formerly ran for governor, against the three-term congresswoman, a frequent Trump critic who’s played a key role on Congress’ January 6 committee.
In a concession speech late Tuesday, Cheney pledged that “the work is far from over.”
Hageman said in a victory speech that “Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who understands that our government is a government of, by and for the people.”
In the weeks leading up to election night, one poll had Hageman with a nearly 30-point lead among likely GOP primary voters.
Cheney worked in the State Department during the Bush administration before running for one of Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seats in 2014, in which she lost the Republican nomination. She then won the state’s at-large congressional seat in 2016.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney made a rare appearance in an election ad endorsing his daughter.
“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office, and she will succeed,” the former vice president said.
The younger Cheney voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot. She was subsequently removed as House Republican Conference chair.
Liz Cheney, the self-declared image of Abe Lincoln in a skirt, who dared to evoke the images of a gold star family, the kind that her dad help send into the Iraqi black hole that sucked up misdirected American blood and treasure faster than the money her dad made protecting the Saudi Royals whose financial returns from the Saudi family for oil protection to the Cheney family made the Biden Big Guys 10% look like chump change. Her dad’s FIVE Vietnam era draft deferments made Bill Clinton’s look like a patriot. She claims her work has just begun, she who never worked up an honest sweat under her dad’s protective privileges who paid her way through university, and paved the way to become a Republican House Representative that she threw away, over a few honest spoken Trump words she thought denigrated her dad who became to Iraq, what Robert McNamara was to the Vietnam war, with the Cheney war fortunes enhanced in Iraq even greater than LBJ got on Lady Bird’s family owned Vietnam era businesses. As one myself born in the land of Lincoln her speech was anything but Lincolnesque, but fitting it was done out in the left field of a cow patch having already stepped in plenty of cow chips along with her Schiff and her Jan 6th committee. If a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link, so is a Cheney RINO establishment destined for the dustbins of history.
Stick a fork in yourself liz. You are DONE. When you ranted “this is just the beginning”, what you meant was, this is the beginning of obscurity and irrelevance for you. You may even run for president as a democrap. No one will vote for you. One more time , you are DONE.
Sorry Swordfish ment to give you 5 but lack of coffee had me press 3
ABOUT time the voters there, kicked her to the curb.
Yo, Liz—your Jan 6th mindset obviously isn’t shared by as many people as you think.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Vote ALL Democrats and their RINOs OUT of office EVERYWHERE from the president to the school board.
Get these disgraceful, dishonorable, immoral Democrats out of ALL positions of authority.
Well looking at Trump’s track record this year, of the 10 senators who DID vote to impeach him, TWICE i might add, 3 have lost, 2 kept their seats (so far), and 5 are retiring.. SO that’s a good 80% of them ARE being booted..
A clean sweep would have been better, but this still works for me.
True, we’re slowly but surely cleaning out the rinos.
NOW IF WE could only clean sweep out every dem out there too..
this is indeed one very hateful woman.
And when she says this is just the beginning, will soon join the democrat party of haters, infected with Trump dementia.
Yes, TDS is strong in the farce
Gee, that’s too bad, Liz.
Don’t let the door hit you in the butt on your way out.
Maybe Nazi PeeLousy will let Liz the Louse cry on her shoulder.
I don’t understand the hate for Trump, he, have done more in four years than all the democrats have done in more than 20 years in power. My question is…are these people, Cheney, Pelosi, Shumer, all democrats believe in God? One day whether you believe or not, you’ll be facing someone much bigger than your party. People hate Trump because he’s not a politician, he tells it like it is and we like that, most politians lie and when they’re elected, they do something else, not Trump. what happened with love thy neighbor as yourself Ms. Cheney? God have mercy on all of us
I think that a lot of people have a lot of reasons to hate Trump. The Bushes, the Cheneys, the Romneys and all the old guard GOP establishment family dynasties that thought they owned the Republican Party. They have all gotten rich and acquired personal power from that ownership. They thought it was Jeb’s turn and they thought it was in the bag. Then along came Trump who already had all the money and power he needed and showed the grifters up for what they are.
Their hatred is very personal and bone deep. When Cheney says she would do anything to prevent Trump from being president again, I do believe she means anything. I hope Trump’s personal security is super good. I see Liz as evil, as evil as her new boss, Nancy Pelosi.
For the moment the witch is politically dead but don’t stop watching. Witches have multiple lives.
I understand she’s starting a new super pac to finance her effort to defeat Trump.
It’s not only Liz who says she will do ANYTHING to keep Trump out of the oval office, there are many others. Believe what they are saying, they will stop at nothing to achieve their goal of destroying America. Their plan is a Socialist/Communist form of government with no one daring to object. I see no peaceful way out of this, there is little to nothing to negotiate. No matter how this ends the America we grew up in is gone forever. IMO, we have passed the point of no return. God Bless you and God Bless America. What’s left of it.
BECAUSE he is NOT One of the swamp dwellers. SO that’s why they despise him so much.
Liz is a disgrace. She let a personal conflict between the Cheney family and President Trump interfere with her duties as congresswoman. She enabled the Stalinist committee hearings as revenge against the president when, for the good of the country, she should have opposed this political hatchet job. She lost by almost 2:1 because she abandoned the will of her district in favor of a personal vendetta. The woman is repugnant.
I’m proud of the people of Wyoming.