(The Center Square) – A large majority of Americans say protecting free speech rights is more important than restricting divisive speech, according to a new survey.
The poll from Napolitan News Service asked 1,000 registered voters: “Is it more important to protect free speech or to prevent people from using overheated language?” Sixty-five percent said protecting speech is more important, while 24% responded that protecting people from divisive language is more important; 12% said they were unsure.
The same poll asked: “While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, is America better off now that Charlie Kirk has been killed?” While 67% responded no, 15% said yes and 18% were unsure.
Authorities are seeking the death penalty for the man charged with assassinating Kirk, something 55% of voters agree with if he is convicted, according to the poll; 37% said the alleged shooter should not face the death penalty while 22% were unsure.
The survey was conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen’s RMG Research Sept. 12-13 and has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.
Brandenburg v. Ohio in 1969, which limited the scope of banned speech to that directed to and likely to incite imminent lawless action (e.g. an immediate riot).[1]
AND the first only STOPS CONGRESS making a law that does xyz.
IT does nothing to stop a private company saying “YOU CANNOT SAY XYZ ON AIR!”
First Amendment
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
