WASHINGTON (WDVM) D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed Monday that two police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol took their own lives last month.
Veteran Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead last week. Police confirmed to Nexstar that Hashida died by suicide, making him the fourth officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot to take his own life.
Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29. Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends.
D.C. Metropolitan Police Dept. PIO Hugh Carew
Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who joined the department in November 2016, was found dead by suicide on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, officials confirmed Monday night.
U.S. Capitol Police Officers Howard Liebengood and Jeffrey Smith also died by suicide in January.
Emotional officers recount trauma of U.S. Capitol riot
“Officer Hashida was a hero, who risked his life to save our Capitol, the Congressional community and our very Democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “All Americans are indebted to him for his great valor and patriotism on January 6th and throughout his selfless service.”
Pelosi added that she hoped his life would serve as an inspiration to all to protect the country and its democracy, “and may it be a comfort to Officer Hashida’s family that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this sad time.”
In a Facebook post, wife Romelia Hashida wrote:
“A thousand words couldn’t bring you back I know this because I tried, neither could a thousand tears I know this because I cried, you left behind a broken heart and happy memories too but I never wanted memories I only wanted you.”
A GoFundMe to raise money for his memorial stated that he died on July 29. It said that Hashida “worked to serve and protect the public” while with the Metropolitan Police Department.
Hashida left behind a wife, a sister and three children.
If you or anyone you know has contemplated suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
Pelosi praising an officer, when this hypocrite Pelosi wants to defund the police for the rest of the population.
I wonder, if they didn’t get Arkancided, cause they KNEW THE TRUTH of what happened that day, and it sickened their soul too much?
Hummm….Four police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol took their own lives.
It would appear that these four police officers knew something that the Democrats didn’t want made public.
Kinda like: American billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges of sex trafficking of minors, killed himself in his prison cell.
It was not clear whether the Jeffrey Epstein wounds were self-inflicted or if there had been an assault, but it was sweep under the rug.
Caused by insurrection fears, no doubt. Nancy, can you get an investigation going into that so we can find out the truth and assign accountability? Mr Kinzinger will be glad to help you out with that.
Or was there a meeting of the minds prior to the Jan 6th incident between the Dems and the police?
Nancy is in charge of the Capitol Police. These cops aren’t killing themselves over the damage done to “the democracy” on Jan. 6th. Most likely from shame for what they were ordered to do and did.
“Vee verr chust followink ohders!”
I certainly wouldn’t be shocked, to see some take their lives over that.. JUST LIKE after WW2, a # of those involved in the interrment camps also (suppsedly) took their own lives, over shame at what they did…
All these deaths need to be investigated thoroughly! There is NO WAY that someone who would perform ‘heroically’ on January 6th would commit suicide a few months later, unless outside pressure was exerted.
ASSUMING they did suicide themselves.. FOR ALL WE know, they could have been silenced…
Strange… very strange….. It seems that nearly EVERYONE has dirt on the Clintons….
Looks like the Clintons all over again. Even by increasing their salaries 10% to keep them from talking, and threatening them with death, there is no way they are keep 2500 men from silent about the truth of Dec 6th.
With the high wage they get, and all the bennies, i am left wondering, WHY THE HELL Do they need a ‘go fund me’ to help pay for funeral costs!?
Sounds to me like tricks being played by the Clintons. AGAIN!
Not the Clintons. This is Barry Seotoro and George Soros.
If anyone believes that ALL of these people actually committed suicide, I have some ocean front property in Utah for sale that would interest you. These are either “assisted” suicides or there is much more going on in the 14000 hours of video that is being covered up than we are aware of. This cannot be blamed on the fake “insurrection” if these people are actually committing, suicide there is way more going on than we the people are being told. Pickled nancy pelosi is keeping the 14000 hours of video hidden for a reason.
SO where are the GOP in SUBPOENING those videos!
This smells like a mafia-style hit job by the Democrats. Add these “suicides” to the VERY long list of people who died that may have been (or were) ready to testify against Hillary &/or Slick Willie.
“Leading Democrats” are not just political opponents but agents of evil.
That is incredibly suspicious. While I know that one suicide can lead to others following suit four in less than seven months is astronomical levels.
What did they know that they were told to cover up? What pressure was being placed on them to keep up the liberal narrative? Did they know things about the young woman murdered in cold blood (like who was the shooter) and were threatened?
Hell, were they ‘silenced’, to KEEP info like that, from leaking?