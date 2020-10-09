Is Nancy Pelosi planning a coup? During Pelosi’s Thursday press conference, the House Speaker mentioned that news is coming regarding the 25th Amendment and President Trump. Impeachment didn’t work for Pelosi. Is Pelosi worried that Biden can’t win? What’s next for the Democrats?
Now she’s trying a full-on coup to get President Trump. The 25th Amendment is used to remove a president from office. Pelosi is planning to announce legislation to establish an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a mini-meltdown following the vice presidential debate. Plus, Joe Biden gives a stunning non-answer about packing the Supreme Court.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Has anyone checked the mental status of Pelosi? She is the one who should be removed….she has been working on a way to get rid of Trump since he took office. This woman is sick….and dangerous.
This 25th Amendment commission has nothing to do with Trump. You see, Pelosi expects that Biden will win the election. This is all a trial balloon on how easy it will be to remove Creepy Joe from office and install Flat-Back Harris.
God willing, the Disgusting Democrats will lose the presidential election and lose seats in Congress and will be a minority in both the House and the Senate.
Pray for our country, and pray for Trump/Pence. I can’t imagine that we should be made to fall into the horrors of communism/socialism. We really are at a crossroads right now… and if God foresakes us, then just keep your powder dry..
They should all be imprisoned for attempting to overthow the government (among many other things as well).
Z-man you saved me some typing strokes. This is exactly what what the witch is angling for. She knows Moron Joe is not going to be able to function and she needs a quick and easy way to ease her kitchen help (Harris) into the big chair. This will probably happen within the first 6 months of the year.
Coup attempt #1: Russian hoax
Coup attempt #2: “No high crime and misdemeanor” Impeachment
Coup attempt #3: Universal, unsolicited ballots with little or no chain of custody
Coup attempt #4: 25th Amendment legislation
Coup attempt #5 (pending): stacking Congress, packing Supreme Court
Coup attempt #6 (pending): Using the 25th Amendment to remove Biden and making Harris president
vote red
that is actually what they will do and we will lose our country PLEASE VOTE RED IN 2020
By whatever method, removing these ‘demonic’ demonRATS from having ANY influence on the people in America can not happen soon enough! The incompetence and absolute Evilness demonstrated by these people make them unsuitable for the most menial of jobs, including ‘Toilet Overflow Watch.’
America has been on a steady march to ‘the ash heap of history’ over at least the past fifty-odd years. Anyone desiring to watch that march turn into a stampede need do only one thing, “continue to sit on their hands” during this next election!
When all else fails come up with another idea. Nothing will work Nancy, so you may as well pack it up and give up.
WE LOVE OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP. NEVER EVER FORGET THAT. For all the hatred you have in your heart we have millions out here who absolutely love him. They will never ever allow you or anyone else to break up our relationship. He has worked endlessly and tirelessly to bring our country back from the disaster it was facing. He works for and with the people and will never turn his back on us. This is why, you can’t win with all the ideas the Devil has given you our prayers are being answered and we can not believe there are enough Americans who hate our country that they would vote for a Socialists country .
VOTE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. 4 MORE YEARS. GOD BLESS THE USA