Is Nancy Pelosi planning a coup? During Pelosi’s Thursday press conference, the House Speaker mentioned that news is coming regarding the 25th Amendment and President Trump. Impeachment didn’t work for Pelosi. Is Pelosi worried that Biden can’t win? What’s next for the Democrats?

Now she’s trying a full-on coup to get President Trump. The 25th Amendment is used to remove a president from office. Pelosi is planning to announce legislation to establish an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a mini-meltdown following the vice presidential debate. Plus, Joe Biden gives a stunning non-answer about packing the Supreme Court.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Check out today's show for all the details.

