The leftwing meltdown over Elon Musk and Twitter has been fun to watch. The media, Democrats, and woke leftists are actually complaining that free speech will be reinstated. CBS News announced that it was stepping away from Twitter due to “security concerns.”

During this boycott, CBS News continued to post on Chinese-owned TikTok, yet expressed concerns over Twitter. It turns out that the boycott only lasted two days, and CBS News was back on Twitter. Will other leftists quietly end their boycotts too?

Ilhan Omar is about to be kicked off the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Plus, an outspoken covid lockdown critic laments the death of academic freedom.

