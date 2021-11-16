Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Democrats need to be more radical and not turn away from the “woke” agenda. She recently blasted Democrat strategist James Carville who said Democrats need to drop “this stupid wokeness.” However, even though AOC is embracing the policies, she is turning away from the term.

AOC says the word “woke” is mostly being used by old people and conservatives. She recently went on Twitter to say that woke has become a “derogatory euphemism” (whatever that means) for racial and social justice.

Joe Biden gets some bad news, and the Republicans get good news in a new poll. Plus, the media and Democrats continue to spin the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

