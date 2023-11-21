Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed former President Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Trump is currently polling far ahead of rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, but the endorsement certainly reminds voters of the crisis at America’s southern border.

More then ten million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden became president. Biden’s team refuses to stop the flood of migrants that is leading to increased gang violence, drugs, and human trafficking. Trump has pledged to actually do something about it.

Javier Milei stuns the left by winning the presidential election in Argentina. Plus, House Speaker Mike Johnson begins the release of January 6 footage.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

