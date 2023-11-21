Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed former President Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Trump is currently polling far ahead of rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, but the endorsement certainly reminds voters of the crisis at America’s southern border.
More then ten million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden became president. Biden’s team refuses to stop the flood of migrants that is leading to increased gang violence, drugs, and human trafficking. Trump has pledged to actually do something about it.
Javier Milei stuns the left by winning the presidential election in Argentina. Plus, House Speaker Mike Johnson begins the release of January 6 footage.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
These Ten Million+ Illegals will have kids, their kids will be American citizens with full voting rights.
Say goodby to America as we knew it. The writing is on the wall.
And lest we forget the Republican Party is equally to blame. Do not allow GOP apologists to try and only blame Brandon and his Commie allies. The Republicans have done nothing to stop this from happening.
Part of me feels, the republicans are MORE to blame than the dems.. WE’ve known for YEARS that is what the dems want to do.. INVITE IN MORE illegals..
YET the republicans keep saying ‘we will secure the border’, BUT NEVER DO.. AND many fought trump when he TRIED to.
Republicans are to American Immigration Control what Joe Biden is to our military. Afraid to act forcibly to do the right thing, and rock the boat lest their power and first class privileges might be lost during the voyage of the un-steered USS Titanic ship of State whose leadership is asleep at the wheel.
And that’s a problem we MUST correct.. WE CAN’T survive if those in charge, keep refusing to act, because THEY FRET over either offending someone, or losing THEIR privileges.
Can’t stop people from moving around, especially with the sanctions imposed in Central and South America. Didn’t stop us. We may need these new guests after becoming citizens in near future. US population not really growing. Should be spread out evenly across country with initiatives in place to get them into US society appropriately. Would help to rethink sanctions.
You keep mentioning “After the sanctions we did”.
WHAT sanctions!//
AND to add to that, WHY CAN;T we legally stop people moving around, especially when our laws ALREADY PREVENT IT, they’re just not getting enforced!?
OR are you one of those types, who feels NO NATION should be able to stop others flooding into their nation?