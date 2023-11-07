Joe Biden is struggling in the polls, and everyone knows it. According to a new survey by the New York Times, Biden is losing to former President Trump in five out of six battleground states. This has the Democrats scrambling for answers.

Democrats and media talking heads were out in force over the weekend, trying to put a positive spin on Biden’s dismal standing with the American people. Time after time, these leftwing pundits relied on two reasons for Biden’s poor performance.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks out on the border and funding for Israel. Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is losing control of his state to Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel