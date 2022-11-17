Former President Trump made his big announcement on Tuesday night, and everybody knew it was coming. Speaking at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Trump announced that he will be seeking the nomination for president in 2024.
With the midterm elections still being counted in some places, Trump’s announcement officially kicks off the 2024 campaign season. Who else will join him? Will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis join in?
Will there be any shakeups in Republican leadership positions heading into the next Congress? Plus, the situation at the southern border just got worse.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
If Trump wasn’t so worried about DeSantis, he would have waited for a more proper time to make a big effect when needed, much closer to the election. Declaring too early will only intimidate the fearful from jumping in. Probably the only good thing to come out of this premature act of political immaturrity which reveals him to be more like an aged environment poisoned wounded Eagle than a young healthy bird ready for the hunt. His premature act will only succeed in putting a target on his back for the next 2 years, making him the prey for the Democrats and the media to hunt on, in hopes of further dividng the party. He acts like the nervous cuckolded husband whose wife is considering going out with other men by declaring publically the sanctity of the marriage to be intact., in spite of all the arguments made in front of the kids. The Republican strong will not be intimidated but act at the proper time for THE PEOPLE to make the proper choice.