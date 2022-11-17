Former President Trump made his big announcement on Tuesday night, and everybody knew it was coming. Speaking at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Trump announced that he will be seeking the nomination for president in 2024.

With the midterm elections still being counted in some places, Trump’s announcement officially kicks off the 2024 campaign season. Who else will join him? Will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis join in?

Will there be any shakeups in Republican leadership positions heading into the next Congress? Plus, the situation at the southern border just got worse.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel