White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped the media over its “Covid shaming” and blatant hypocrisy regarding President Trump’s upcoming Oklahoma rally. According to Kayleigh McEnany, the media think it’s ok (and safe) to attend the George Floyd protests or a Black Lives Matter rally to denounce racism or police brutality. No mention is made of coronavirus. But mention a Trump rally, and McEnany points out that the media just go crazy.
NBC News only takes an hour to show its own Covid shaming and that it’s in the tank with the leftwing talking points. Plus, President Trump details his executive order on safe policing.
I find it absolutely disgusting that the police officers in these events are not being afforded due process. All police departments have policies and procedures in place to deal with use of force. No one has any business getting involved in police department policy until after police review boards have made their determinations. This especially includes the media, politicians and DA’s. From the information I have found, departmental procedures were followed to the letter, contrary to the misinformation being spewed by the media. What should occur here is the media held liable, fiscally and criminally, for all of the carnage they have fomented. What they have done is worse than yelling “fire” in a crowded theater, and has nothing to do with the First Amendment.