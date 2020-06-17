White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped the media over its “Covid shaming” and blatant hypocrisy regarding President Trump’s upcoming Oklahoma rally. According to Kayleigh McEnany, the media think it’s ok (and safe) to attend the George Floyd protests or a Black Lives Matter rally to denounce racism or police brutality. No mention is made of coronavirus. But mention a Trump rally, and McEnany points out that the media just go crazy.

NBC News only takes an hour to show its own Covid shaming and that it’s in the tank with the leftwing talking points. Plus, President Trump details his executive order on safe policing.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

