(EFE).- The United States Republican Party achieved a majority Wednesday in the House of Representatives, after a vote that lasted more than a week since elections that were held on Nov. 8.
According to the projections of the CNN and NBC television channels, Republicans have already secured 218 of the 435 seats, the minimum necessary to guarantee power in that chamber.
Democrats currently have 210 seats and accumulate a net loss of 11 seats compared to the previous elections.
As of late Wednesday, the count is still active in eight constituencies: in seven of them the dispute is between a Democratic and a Republican candidate, while in one seat in California the contest is between two Democrats.
The congressman of this last seat is already counted for practical purposes among the Democratic ranks, but the name of the person who finally occupies that position is yet to be known.
The victory in the House of Representatives will give the conservatives the ability to substantially hinder the legislative agenda of the president, Joe Biden, starting in January – the date on which the new legislature begins – and for the next two years.
The presidency of the House of Representatives is currently held by Democrat Nancy Pelosi and the Republican Party on Tuesday nominated the current minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, to succeed her starting January.
Democrats hold the majority in both the Lower House and the Senate since 2021.
Progressives managed to secure control of the upper house in the midterm elections by winning enough seats to reach 50 out of 100 senators, a sufficient number because the tiebreaker vote fell to Vice President Kamala Harris.
From January, the US Congress will be divided, with the Democrats leading the Senate – which plays a key role, for example, in confirming government positions – and Republicans leading the House of Representatives, which controls everything related to fiscal legislation and the budget. EFE
It wasn’t the system of counting votes that made the elections ‘too close to call’ it was the MAGA MINORITY lead by Donald
Trump that eliminated many real competitors because they didn’t ‘kiss Trump’s a**’ and accept his word but demanded EVIDENCE!!
Correct me if I am wrong but I did not see Trump’s name on any of the ballots. Only people who vote straight party line rather than for the best qualified candidate in each individual race is what made this election so close on BOTH Sides. For every vote brought in by raising the specter of Trump in their election brought another vote in against him. No profit for Republicans here, and even businessman Trump understands the laws of profit and loss. The only cure for a duel Democrat/Republican infection of Trump derangement that appears available in Republican ranks runs by the name of DeSantis. If he runs, we keep all the good that Trump has done, and chase nobody’s votes away of those he managed to offend, or who got media offended in false propaganda. Is this unfair to Trump? You bet it is, but If we continue to make this about Trump we lose, if we make this about the best candidate who unites, we WIN, and even his daughter seems to understand this….NO Brainer in 2024.
Even successful but damaged race horses get put out to pasture, when it comes time,,,hopefully well fed in green ones getting to keep all the well earned trophies. Running him again will only more damage the war horse and his reputation, and bring his owner more loss. Sometimes reality bites.
Now biden is saying cooperation is needed in the house but why is he not saying the same about the senate. Recall only 2 democrats went against party and were chastised for it. All others just fell in line.
Just recently 12 republic sided with democrats so where is there more cooperation being shown.
Now you understand how the NAZI Party, who never made up more than 17% of the German population, ruled in lockstep over those who kept tripping over their own self-interest, which they lost in the end anyway.
Only in an Utopian world will voters consider the merits of individual candidates versus just simply voting a straight party ticket. I know folks that have decided on a party to support and have no idea about who the people are that they are voting for except that they identify with the party that the voter has chosen. Yes, of course, that is wrong but it cannot be stopped or regulated in any way so we end up with what we deserve whether or not we like it.