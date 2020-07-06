Colin Kaepernick’s 4th of July tweet had nothing to do with coming together as a nation and everything to do with the Black Lives Matter movement and promoting division. Kaepernick, who became famous for starting the “take a knee” practice during the national anthem at NFL games, said Independence Day is a “celebration of white supremacy.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already caved on national anthem kneeling. I wonder how he feels about this? Do you think Kaepernick will get a new endorsement deal from Nike because of these statements?

President Trump gave a stirring speech at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day, and the media attacked him for it. Plus, there’s more good news about hydroxychloroquine.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

