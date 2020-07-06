Colin Kaepernick’s 4th of July tweet had nothing to do with coming together as a nation and everything to do with the Black Lives Matter movement and promoting division. Kaepernick, who became famous for starting the “take a knee” practice during the national anthem at NFL games, said Independence Day is a “celebration of white supremacy.”
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already caved on national anthem kneeling. I wonder how he feels about this? Do you think Kaepernick will get a new endorsement deal from Nike because of these statements?
President Trump gave a stirring speech at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day, and the media attacked him for it. Plus, there’s more good news about hydroxychloroquine.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Colin KaeperDink, since you hate our Country, since you state that the police are pigs, since you condone the violence associated with the so called protests, since you admire Castro and Che GUEVARA, you should be stripped of your citizenship and sent to Cuba permanently. That is an appropriate response to a racist like you, KaeperDink.
Another misguided Black Democrat child in a man’s body who prefers childish games that pay money over adult games that rule nations, whose idea of social equality is to be equal to God himself, which is why they eagerly take a knee to the flawed, the failed, the foolish, whose images whom they themselves bear, but would never take a knee in prayer to anything superior of ANY color. The only true equality is that not just one race ,but ALL races bear the Creators’ image, which makes them all matter, unless and until they abuse their free will to choose darkness over the light by confusing good and evil with skin color instead of actions and the color or darkness of your conscience.
Since this idiot hates our country so much why doesn’t he leave? He is a prime example of vial puke. He blames everyone for his poor athletic ability and tries to get media coverage by saying everything is linked to “white supremacy.” I’d like to see a white physician or white surgeon deny him treatment and send him packing to a voodoo witch doctor. What a scumbag.
Clearly this D-bag has no interest in playing football again. I’m sure that he knows he is not good enough to play for any NFL team, and consequently he wants to make sure no one makes him an offer. Why else would he go out of his way to make comments that pis-off even the most “woke” of NFL owners and managers? Is anyone (NFL owner) who depends upon the public dollar stupid enough to hire a guy who says the National Anthem is a white supremacy anthem, and that the founding fathers were all racists?