Elon Musk laid into legacy media outlets over the weekend for their actions to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. Not only did the media try to spin the laptop story as Russian disinformation, but now, the big networks are ignoring the Twitter Files.

Through reporter Matt Taibbi, Musk released information which shows Twitter employees actively engaged in censorship of the New York Post’s 2020 election story. The media have largely ignored the story even though the collusion of big tech, media, and Democrats represents an election interference scandal of the highest level.

Woke companies such as Audi are getting blasted by customers over Twitter boycotts. Plus, the covid vaccine mandate in the military may be coming to an end.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

