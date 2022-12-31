Democrats have introduced ballot-harvesting, junk-mail balloting, and zero voter ID as “reforms” to elections, making everything better, creating “the most secure elections in history,” as some have brayed.
Rammed through blue-state legislatures, these reforms have created conditions for extended countings, making Election Day into Election Season. “Count all the ballots,” they yawp, claiming they’ve “extended” the franchise and made elections “more inclusive.”
Who could be against that?
Apparently, just about every voter out there.
According to this I&I/TIPP poll:
The recent midterm elections were once again marked by claims of voter fraud and possible ballot manipulation behind the scenes by partisan actors, including even election officials. So we asked Americans of all political stripes and demographic backgrounds what rules and practices would they support to make our electoral system more fair?
More specifically, in our online I&I/TIPP Poll, taken from Dec. 7-9, we asked 1,094 registered voters to select among three possible reforms or rule changes: “Requiring voters to show a photo I.D. to vote,” “Stricter mail-in voting,” and “Banning ballot harvesting.”
The answers showed an overwhelming sentiment in favor of change.
What they found was a monster majority — Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike — that wants its old voting system back.
[B]y far the strongest response was for “Requiring voters to show a photo I.D. to vote.” It garnered 83% support from registered voters, with 60% saying they would support it “strongly” and 22% saying they would support it “somewhat.” Just 12% said they would not support a move, with just 6% saying they would oppose it “strongly,” about the same as those who said they would oppose it somewhat (7%).
The numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding. But the point is clear. Americans are hungry to have their elections once again based on solid identification of the voters with official I.D.s.
And, by the way, the support was powerfully tri-partisan, with 74% of Democrats, 93% of Republicans, and 84% of independents agreeing a photo I.D. should be required to vote. Hefty majorities of every one of the 21 demographic groups I&I/TIPP routinely follows agreed.
Similar, but slightly smaller majorities favored an end to mass-mail balloting, and ballot-harvesting, with, on that last point, a large chunk of those sampled (28%) apparently not aware of what ballot-harvesting is or where it’s going on.
Turns out Democrats are just as concerned about cheatings and riggings as Republicans and independents, and why shouldn’t they be? With Democrats setting the ground rules and cheatings easy, it may be only a matter of time before Republicans begin playing the same game and the only contest left in elections being who can do it better.
They are right to be concerned, as are Republicans, who, since the surprise election of Donald Trump in 2016, have been able to watch in real time the kinds of riggings going on under the rubric of improving the elections.
These aren’t improvements; these are open doors to cheating. Mass mail-in ballots, sent out whether a voter asks for such a ballot or not, and done off dirty voter rolls full of dead people — people who have moved, illegal aliens, and voters registered at Mongolian restaurants, as Jay Valentine noted in his piece here — with corrupt secretaries of state temporarily changing an address letter or two to ensure non-delivery of the mail, are wide-open opportunities for ballot-harvesters. The latter gather ballots and fill them in based on who’s paying them for their “deliveries,” and the stuffed ballot boxes, often arriving well later than Election Day, becomes the election result.
The failure to enact voter ID ensures that anyone can claim any identity and cast a ballot — illegals, felons, people with multiple names, people with fake names, people who have registered their dogs to vote, people voting in the name of other people, you name it. Once the cast ballot is into the tub, it’s gone, off to be counted even if it was cast illegitimately, and if the real owner of that name comes in asking to vote, too bad for him.
Meanwhile, challenging these dirty, filthy, rigged elections, which put third-world hellholes to shame, is a nonstarter — courts won’t invalidate filthy elections, nor order new clean elections no matter how many violations have gone on, nor will they accept claims from researchers about dirty voter rolls. Just ask Kari Lake about that one.
The only way to stop the cheating, then (if we can’t get judges with this kind of integrity anymore), is to stop the cheating before it starts.
Democrat voters don’t want that going on in some red state any more than Republicans want to see that happening in a blue state. Voters in purple states, where the margins are tight, especially don’t want that going on, either.
That’s why we see what we see in the poll. There is a consensus: the voters want their old system back instead of these funny-money “reforms” dished out to voters, supposedly for their own good.
And with a majority like that, a bipartisan consensus between Republicans and Democrats can form in Congress. The poll shows that members of both parties want this.
If there are enough Democrats in office who haven’t obtained that office through cheating, reforms can be enacted. If there aren’t, well, then that’s a statement about the state of our democracy as too far gone to fix. At a minimum, the majority-GOP House has a winning issue here and many potential allies to ensure its passage.
Conscientious voters know when they’re being scammed. I doubt voter suppression is the real cause for most people not voting, though the Democrats would have us believe that. I’m sure their scheme is to get names on the roles that can be manipulated to produce votes for them. For them a person needs to have a valid ID to do just about anything in this country except Vote!
All the new rules succeeded in doing is empowering the dishonest dumb and dumber voter the ability to cancel the honest smart and successful. Chaos and mutual mistrust were the end result and makes for poor politics, and the worst of responsible governance. We might as well have campaigned and signed up the lowest I.Q. and mentally damaged and unfit uninformed to be the deciders of our futures and lowered the voting age to 5 years old. Not all brains are created equal, nor with the ability to secure in strength actual citizen equality.
ALL they did was Encourage the outright theft of two elections now.
NOT Requiring voters to show a photo I.D. to vote,,,Unrestricted unvetted mail-in voting, and ballot harvesting of Democrat party plantings, is exactly what brought us our current unreconcilable social divisions, street riots and a January 6th rebellion, where neither party can trust what the other one claims to be doing, especially if they say it’s doing the right thing. WE THE PEOPLE of all stripes have no problem sucking it up and accepting the loss in HONEST elections. But add in just one scrap of doubt and it’s “Annie get your guns” and “rest not in peace, but in pieces” Correct all three changes above and it all goes away. Only an Alinsky social divider with an agenda for “social conquest” at all costs would cling to this guaranteed anarchy. of party over people, not people over party. You will know them by their fruits.
When i argue with folks over voter ID, and they whine about it, i simply ask them, WHAT OTHER RIGHTS do we have granted by our founding documents ,that you NEED ID FOR..
Well, two so far.. You need to present ID when you petition the state to grant permits for protests or parades.. AND YOU NEED ID FOR GUNS..
SO why not for Voting!??
Does anyone really think that this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt puppet president Joe Biden are encouraging and supporting multi-millions of illegal immigrants with citizens tax dollars out of the goodness of their hearts?? 🙁 🙁 🙁 Or is it to get more illegal votes by illegal immigrants?? 🙁 🙁 🙁
TO GET Millions more illegal voters, SINCE THEY HAVE SEEN the writing on the wall, and folks LEAVING THE Dem party…
I don’t think we can get honest elections back as long as there are Democrats but I would like to see paper ballots cast at the polls in person on Election Day. There could be an exception for those with a doctor’s written excuse, an exception for military overseas and no others.
If business or vacation is more important to you than voting then you may not understand why you are voting anyway.
Picture ID must be produced for the poll worker to compare to your face. No exceptions.
Voting is for citizens only with no exceptions for any election or any reason.
No ballots are to be cast by mail — no exceptions.
No ballots will be cured. Curing is another method of cheating. Ballot harvesting is cheating.
Votes are to be counted within 24 hours of the polls closing. Have your equipment and staff ready. No excuses accepted.
What did I miss?
I’d keep mail in/absentee voting, ONLY FOR THOSE WITH LEGITIMATE Disabilities..
Otherwise, i fully agree.
There is only one reason anyone would not want all voters to show an ID in order to vote – only one reason and that reason is they want elections to be able to be manipulated so the outcome will not be accurate. This is absolutely as unAmerican as you can get!!! Why would you not require an ID in order for someone to vote in an election in the United States of America?!?! Only because you are dishonest and you are trying to eliminate secure voting.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND STOP THIS NO ID VOTING IN EVERY STATE IN OUR NATION RIGHT NOW. CONTACT YOUR CONGRESS PEOPLE AND TELL THEM YOU WANT VOTER ID TO BE THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITY BEFORE THE NEXT ELECTION – NO QUESTIONS ABOUT IT!!!