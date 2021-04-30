Oregon high school track athlete Maggie Williams collapsed while running the 800-meter event with a mandated face mask. Williams gasped for air and later said she felt light-headed until she passed out. Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to wear a mask even after being fully vaccinated. Call it optics or control, but the left is certainly NOT following the science.
The covid mask mandates that led to Maggie Williams’ collapse have now been amended. Apparently, as long as athletes stay six feet apart (another guideline not based on science), they can compete without a mask.
Sen. Tim Scott gets attacked by the radical left for giving the rebuttal to Joe Biden’s speech. Plus, could we be seeing a Trump-DeSantis ticket?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Yep, wearing a mask certainly follows the science, of breathing in more carbon dioxide, which is not good for your body. Of course according to the climate change people, breathing in more carbon dioxide will reduce global warming. Isn’t it amazing that all liberals have less common sense than donkeys!
What irks me about this, is i’ve seen SOME who say “GOOD.. THe dumb gal and her dad, once they HEARD what the school’s policy were, should have WITHDRAWN from the track squad, rather than “Comply”, and then pass out…
Masking and social distancing was never part of science, it is a part of control, weakening us and our immune system and causing psychological damage. It has been far more successful used in that capacity than it has been in protecting us!