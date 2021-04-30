Oregon high school track athlete Maggie Williams collapsed while running the 800-meter event with a mandated face mask. Williams gasped for air and later said she felt light-headed until she passed out. Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to wear a mask even after being fully vaccinated. Call it optics or control, but the left is certainly NOT following the science.

The covid mask mandates that led to Maggie Williams’ collapse have now been amended. Apparently, as long as athletes stay six feet apart (another guideline not based on science), they can compete without a mask.

Sen. Tim Scott gets attacked by the radical left for giving the rebuttal to Joe Biden’s speech. Plus, could we be seeing a Trump-DeSantis ticket?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel