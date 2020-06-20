Taco Bell says its employees are allowed to wear Black Lives Matter masks at work after a man said he was fired at an Ohio location for doing so.

The fast-food chain released a statement Thursday after the ex-employee, Denzel Skinner, spoke out last week on Facebook Live about the incident in Youngstown.

“We believe Black Lives Matter,” the restaurant company told USA Today. “We were disappointed to learn about the incident that took place in Youngstown, OH. We take this very seriously; we have been working closely with our franchisee that operates this location to address the issue.”

In the Facebook video, which has garnered widespread attention online, Skinner is seen wearing a face mask with “Black Lives Matter” printed onto it.

He can be heard in the clip speaking with a woman who apparently fired him from the Taco Bell restaurant, who tells Skinner that masks have to be “plain” to be worn at work.

She also told him he can’t bring his “politics” into the workplace.

“I’m not bringing politics in, this is what I’m standing for,” Skinner replies. “Like, how is this considered politics?”

Executives with Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum!, apologized to Skinner, according to the statement.

“Our goal is to ensure our policies are inclusive and keep our team members and customers safe,” Taco Bell said. “While our policies at restaurants do not prohibit Team Members from wearing Black Lives Matter masks, we are working to clarify our mask policy so this doesn’t happen again.”

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.