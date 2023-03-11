This week the Biden administration celebrated International Woman’s Day by giving a “Woman of Courage” award to a man. A Minnesota judge ruled that men must be allowed in women’s powerlifting events. Where is the outcry from so-called “feminists?”

More and more women are losing out in women’s events, because the woke, radical left says that men can be women simply by saying so. Instead of following the science, the left expects everyone to follow along.

The Democrats were in a meltdown during testimony on the Twitter Files. Plus, Colin Kaepernick throws his white, adoptive parents under the bus.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

