This week the Biden administration celebrated International Woman’s Day by giving a “Woman of Courage” award to a man. A Minnesota judge ruled that men must be allowed in women’s powerlifting events. Where is the outcry from so-called “feminists?”
More and more women are losing out in women’s events, because the woke, radical left says that men can be women simply by saying so. Instead of following the science, the left expects everyone to follow along.
The Democrats were in a meltdown during testimony on the Twitter Files. Plus, Colin Kaepernick throws his white, adoptive parents under the bus.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The women’s liberation groups from 50 years ago ended up cutting the throats of the women, who are losing scholarships and competitions, because of these liberal queen boy, so called transgenders, who are now competing against biological women and as a result the biological women cannot compete against these biological so called “liberal men” or whatever the heck they are. How did “equity” work out for the women’s liberation groups? The liberated women’s groups ended up destroying “women”. Like the saying goes: “You’ve come a long way baby”. Women’s liberation has come “a long way baby”, in degrading women and in the total destruction of women!!!!!!! Isn’t liberalism great? “Liberalism” is a cancer that destroyed “women”.
The Left will embrace anything at any given time based upon its political value in advancing its agenda. If that value declines, they will separate themselves from from that particular issue and move on to a more promising one.
These Dishonorable socialist woke Democrat Party’s phony anti-racist crusades have little or nothing to do with protecting the civil rights or sensitivities of people of color or anybody else. But everything to do with the woke Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts that the Democrat Party has a long history of racial discrimination and racist objectives. The Democrat Party’s is not defending the oppressed or the offended but it is about making themselves look like their saviors with their latest destructive political racist Con.