An insane new woke article just dropped from notoriously progressive LA Times and it’s a doozy. Entitled “White drivers are polluting the air breathed by L.A.’s people of color,” the article cites a USC study that found that “Angelenos who drive more tend to be exposed to less air pollution — and Angelenos who drive less tend to be exposed to more pollution.”
The reason for this is of course racism.
“It’s a function of the racism that shaped this city and its suburbs, and continues to influence our daily lives — and a stark reminder of the need for climate solutions that benefit everyone.”
The author of the article, Sammy Roth – who predictably proudly wears a mask in his Twitter bio – confesses that he is complicit in the racism of LA’s polluted air as well:
“As a white guy who’s lived on L.A.’s Westside for most of my life, I’ve benefited from the region’s sordid history as well. Much as I try to do my part — taking the train a couple times a month, walking to local coffee shops and restaurants instead of driving across the city — there’s no question I contribute to the inequitable air pollution that Boeing’s study describes.”
Roth also reveals that the author of the USC study is complicit in the problem of racist air and white driving:
“Boeing is acutely aware that he and his wife and son are the beneficiaries. ‘I absolutely love that there are no freeways anywhere near us,’ he said.”
Predictably, Roth says the answer to fix the white supremacy of driving pollution is being brought to you by Gavin Newsom!
“So what do solutions look like? Getting more people into electric cars is definitely one of them,” Roth says, noting that Newsom has pledged to make California free of gasoline vehicles by 2035.
Before my parents moved to a suburb of Detroit, from Detroit, Detroit was largely “white”. Were the freeways in Detroit, racist in the early 1950’s, since Detroit was largely “white”? Liberal newspapers and the liberal communist journalists, sure know how to make fools out of themselves playing the “race card”, don’t they??????
It is almost hard to believe that we have educated adult people in this country coming up with this BS. We are living in the golden age of stupidity. Is this really the best we have to show the rest of the world? Is this our tribute to academic excellence in the greatest nation on Earth?? It would embarrass me no end to stand up and make such a public fool of myself.
But in today’s world, the more idiotic the thought—the more shock value a thought has—the more crass stupidity a way of thinking is built upon—the more unadulterated ignorance that can be put on display—the more it is revered and cheered and supported. We are becoming a nation of intellectually challenged pigs wallowing in a quagmire of willful ignorance.
No wonder we have no competent leadership if this is the best that our educational institutions can put out.
It is probably the affluent (white according to Newsom) who use the low-poluting vehicles because they can affor them, the poorer, including minorities have been priced out of buying such cars. Therefore they have been relegated to using the ‘dirtier’ vehicles in theor own areas.
“In an email obtained by The Epoch Times, Moore, who left the organization back in 1986,
said that Greenpeace was “hijacked” by the political left (Democrats) when they became aware of the money and power involved in the environment movement.“The ‘environmental’ movement has become more of a political movement than an environmental movement,” Moore stated. “They are primarily focused on creating narratives, stories, that are designed to instill fear and guilt into the public so the public will send them money.””
“The Epoch Times, Marcel Crok, the founder of CLINTEL, said that even if it is accepted that carbon dioxide is the main driver of current climate change, there still is no “climate emergency”
So again we see that the traitorous, destructive, dishonest, unethical, immoral, woke, Democrat Party is pulling their environment movement con and deception for only for power and money!
You know where there are very few white drivers. ?? Africa get
Utterly absurd, but par for the course.