American and Israeli forces launched attacks against Iranian targets, while President Trump announced that Iran poses an imminent threat to the people of the United States. In an address to the nation, Trump said Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.

Should America be involved in a war in the Middle East? Does Iran pose a threat to America? These are the questions commentators, the media, and concerned citizens are asking.

AI company Anthropic stands its ground against the Pentagon. Plus, deep state sabotage at the Department of Homeland Security.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

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