American and Israeli forces launched attacks against Iranian targets, while President Trump announced that Iran poses an imminent threat to the people of the United States. In an address to the nation, Trump said Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.
Should America be involved in a war in the Middle East? Does Iran pose a threat to America? These are the questions commentators, the media, and concerned citizens are asking.
AI company Anthropic stands its ground against the Pentagon. Plus, deep state sabotage at the Department of Homeland Security.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“Does Iran pose a threat?” Does a bear defecate in the woods? Even though most of us have never seen the latter, we can be pretty sure it happens. Because Iran hasn’t set off a nuke in your neighborhood doesn’t mean that the threat of that happening is not a real threat, and the result of anything close to that event would be the end of of our civilization.
So with that in mind, why are we talking about whether or not the Iran war is worth the cost? I hate that we lose even one service person in this mess, but we have lost a helluva lot more over much less important issues in the past. And I don’t care about hearing the crying about the price of gasoline at the pump, or any other economic “inconvenience” that occurs simply because it will not be a permanent problem. Let’s do what it takes to get this done ASAP.
To the treasonous disgraceful Democrats who are attacking our President Donald Trump because he has stopped the terrorized attacks from Iran and has stopped Iran from developing Nuclear Weapons that would be used against the U.S.A. and Israel.
Remember:
1979 Tehran Embassy Hostage Crisis: Iranian students seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 66 Americans hostage for 444 days.
1983 Beirut Bombings: Hezbollah, backed by Iran, attacked the U.S. Embassy in April (17 Americans killed) and the Marine compound in October (241 U.S. personnel killed).
1980s Lebanon Hostages: Kidnapping of multiple Americans, including CIA station chief William Buckley, who was killed in captivity.
1996 Khobar Towers Bombing: Hezbollah al-Hejaz, with IRGC ties, killed 19 U.S. Air Force personnel in Saudi Arabia.
Iraq/Syria Attacks (2003–Present): Continued, intensified rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed militias against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, causing multiple deaths and injuries (e.g., Feb 2021, July 2021, March 2023).
Jan 2024 Jordan Drone Attack: Kataib Hezbollah drone killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan.
AND that’s just in the past 50 years…
THEN WE add in all the deaths from Hezbolla/hamas etc, that IRAN FUNDS….
Does Iran Pose a Threat to America?
No, not anymore, thanks to the decisive leadership of President Trump. You’re welcome Libs !
THEY will never be satisfied.
It may not have been a good idea for the Ayatollah to start peace negotiations by bragging of how close they were to assembling SIX nuclear warheads.
But then, they have never had a good idea.