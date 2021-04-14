Leftwing activist David Hogg has put his quest to bring down outspoken Trump supporter Mike Lindell on hold. Hogg announced with much hype back in February that his company, “Good Pillow,” would go head-to-head against Lindell’s “MyPillow.” However, Hogg now says he is leaving the company, because actual work… is too much work.

David Hogg says he will focus on his school studies and his leftwing activism. Apparently running a business wasn’t what he thought it would be. So much for Mike Lindell vs David Hogg. The pillow fight of the century is no more.

CNN gets called out for spreading propaganda. Plus, BLM fires back at conservative criticism of one of its leaders.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

