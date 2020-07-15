Hillary Clinton is back, and she’s more ridiculous than ever. Appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Clinton presented her wild voter suppression theories that she said Republicans will use in November. Clinton didn’t even realize that she was insulting the Democrat base while she was attacking President Trump. Hillary talked about coronavirus and vote by mail, and she repeated the leftwing talking point that Trump might not leave office if he’s defeated in November. Come on! Does she really believe that?
Trump may not leave.
Translation:
We’re going to steal the election so blatantly in 2020 that Trump would be an idiot to leave. Remember how we faked the votes in 2016? That was nothing. Now we’re going big time. Expect 475 million votes for Biden.
I’m fully expecting them to steal the election like never before. I hope Trump doesn’t do the “gentlemanly thing” and step down. This would be a full-on attack against our Constitution, and Trump has sworn an oath to protect it against such attacks. The Libs are the enemies of the Constitution, domestic.
Note:
If the Libs do make an overwhelming election fraud attempt, and Trump feels the need to step down like a gentleman and let the lying Libs get away with it, then that would make him a Jeff Sessions.
Let’s not look at her rants as harmless conspiracy theories. She’s evil. She’s laying groundwork for their next move.
Keep in mind the Libs have nothing to lose when it comes to stealing the election. Biden can’t possibly beat Trump. It would be over in the first 5 minutes of the debate. They have selected the very worst candidate ever in American history. They really have no choice but to steal the election. And they need to steal it bigger this time than last time.
This forces Trump into a box. He can either step down and allow election stealing to be the de facto allowed method of getting elected, or stop them. If he refuses to accept the results of a rigged election, then they can call him a “liar” or someone who “doesn’t honor the Constitution”. These accusations would be wrong of course.
Trump’s not the bad guy when the Libs engage in massive nationwide voter fraud. They are. They deserve to go to jail for this. At the minimum.
If Trump wimps out on us, you can consider that the officially official start of Civil War 2.0. The Libs are begging for it.
I’m hoping instead that Trump declares Martial Law and begins a mass arrest of the fraudulent Libs. This is treason. We all know it.
As I recall the Clintons did not leave the White House quietly, computer keyboards with glue in the keys, keys broken in locks, etc. As for going quietly, has she ever actually conceded the 2016 election or is she still hoping that some recount will award her the office.
Why is this “woman” not in prison?
She has had intelligence suppression and her husband is practicing sexual suppression. She is a dumbass no one wants to FU#K.
Trump be crazy??????????? Hillary be a criminal and a communist, so I wonder who the crazy one is? Hey Hillary, look at yourself in the mirror and hold a sign, stating that “Hillary be crazy”, then you will know who the crazy one is.
So let me see if I understand her: Trump, if he’s defeated in November, might try to stay in the White House and refuse to leave. And this from a woman who LOST the last election and has refused to leave. Over three years later, and she’s still in the news as much as possible, blabbing on about who she blames and what she’d have done if in office.
Well, she’s not in office and never will be again. So do us all a favor, and leave. Like, NOW.
We are assured that the Anti-Christ will be the worst person ever. This is a tough comparison given that Hillary is profoundly horrific.
The leftist media and liberals in general used to call her the ‘smartest woman in the world’ yet she couldn’t figure out how to win the 2016 election. NO, it wasn’t the Russians. NO, is wasn’t ‘collusion’. NO, it wasn’t voter suppression. Will this woman ever just go away? I know, no she won’t.