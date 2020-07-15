Hillary Clinton is back, and she’s more ridiculous than ever. Appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Clinton presented her wild voter suppression theories that she said Republicans will use in November. Clinton didn’t even realize that she was insulting the Democrat base while she was attacking President Trump. Hillary talked about coronavirus and vote by mail, and she repeated the leftwing talking point that Trump might not leave office if he’s defeated in November. Come on! Does she really believe that?

Former Auburn football Coach Tommy Tuberville defeated Jeff Sessions in the Alabama runoff for Senate. Plus, a leftwing columnist targets the national anthem.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

