Joe Biden put together quite a week. He not only spoke with two world leaders who were already dead, but he managed to forget about Hamas when talking about Israel and Hamas as well as confusing Egypt with Mexico.

What happens if Biden’s memory continues to falter? Will the Democrats replace him or just push their luck in the 2024 elections? Perhaps they don’t want to get stuck with Kamala Harris.

With the help of Mitch McConnell, the Senate moved closer to a huge payday for Ukraine. Plus, the border crisis reveals stunning national security issues.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

