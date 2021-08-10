The GOP members of the Senate had an opportunity to stop the wasteful $1.2 trillion Biden infrastructure bill through the use of a filibuster. Instead of standing up for conservative principles, 18 GOP Senate members voted with the Democrats to allow the bill to continue. What can stop the Democrats now?
The so-called bipartisan infrastructure deal will allow the Senate Democrats to pass another $3.5 trillion spending bill without having to worry about a filibuster. Joe Biden and the Democrats laid the trap, and the Republicans walked right into it.
Dr. Anthony Fauci blasts the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but ignores Obama and the border surge. Plus, a boulder is removed from a university campus, because it is racist.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I gave ’em hell in yesterday’s article—sorry bunch.
Another commenter had made the point about the need for term limits for Congress. I agree—when they are allowed to stay for decades, they become pawns of special interest groups, lobbyists, and corporations. It is a shame that they cannot be trusted to do their jobs for as long as they would like to stay, but sufficient evidence is out there that lengthy terms translates into loss of focus.
Once these reps enter the corridors of Congress, they tune out the voice of the American people. The perks and rewards are too much to resist and there is entirely too much play-along-to-get-along. It is a bitter reality, but our government is not our friend.
“It is a bitter reality, but our government is not our friend.” 🙁 🙁 🙁
They obviously are not up for re-election in 2022. Infrasturcture Yes, but not a bill that only spends 40% on actual infrastructure, padded to 100% in 60^ political kickbacks. No need to look to the history books to see how Rome eventually fell,,,,from within.
Together We Stand…… Divided We Fall.
Why do yo think that this traitorous socialist Democrat Party continues to pit us against each other?
To divide us into separate groups, race, political, religious, gender, etc.
It really doesn’t matter as long as we are divided and hate each other, the Democrat Party wins its intension.
To destroy the United States and turn us into the Socialist Democrat Party State. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.