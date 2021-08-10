The GOP members of the Senate had an opportunity to stop the wasteful $1.2 trillion Biden infrastructure bill through the use of a filibuster. Instead of standing up for conservative principles, 18 GOP Senate members voted with the Democrats to allow the bill to continue. What can stop the Democrats now?

The so-called bipartisan infrastructure deal will allow the Senate Democrats to pass another $3.5 trillion spending bill without having to worry about a filibuster. Joe Biden and the Democrats laid the trap, and the Republicans walked right into it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci blasts the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but ignores Obama and the border surge. Plus, a boulder is removed from a university campus, because it is racist.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel