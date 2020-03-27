The American people certainly have an opinion on what institution is the worst at handling the coronavirus outbreak, and I bet you can guess which one it is. The massive $2 trillion rescue package is still loaded with garbage, and Joe Biden says he knows who’s to blame for the new unemployment numbers. All that and more on today’s show!

The American people have had it with the media. When considering institutions like hospitals and state governments, and leaders like the vice president and President Trump, nothing faired lower in a recent Gallup Poll than the media in their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Congress rated better than the media, and that’s saying something!

Last week’s number for new unemployment claims has set a new record, and Joe Biden blames the president for it. Meanwhile, the House is set to vote on the coronavirus rescue package that is still filled with bogus spending.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

