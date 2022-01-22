On Wednesday, facing tanking poll numbers and a string of high-profile legislative defeats, President Joe Biden’s team attempted a political “reset” as Biden enters the second year of his Presidency. The attempted “reset”, which came in the form of a bizarre, rambling and at times incoherent two-hour press conference, did little to right the ship. Indeed, after watching that two-hour train wreck in slow motion, the only thing that is clear at this point about the Biden presidency is that it is time to start asking the tough questions about whether Biden is mentally capable of doing the job of President.
This isn’t a line of questioning that I take lightly. During the Trump presidency we were treated non-stop armchair psycho analysis by pundits at CNN and MSNBC and across the left-wing media.
The left-wing media weaponized mental health and launched wild and baseless attacks on Trump’s mental state in an effort to undermine a politician who they disagreed with on policy. Not liking Trump’s style and not agreeing with Trump’s policies isn’t proof of Trump’s “mental instability” – indeed it says a great deal more about the person launching that baseless attack than it does about Trump.
The tough questions that I am left to grapple with in the wake of Biden’s press conference have nothing to do with his style or his policies and absolutely everything to do with a man who has deteriorated to the point that I – and others – are left asking whether he is up to the job at this point.
Joe Biden has been in the public eye for decades, first in the US Senate, then 8 years as Vice President and now as President. Biden’s deterioration has occurred in front of our eyes. This isn’t the Joe Biden of 10 or 15 years ago that was famous for his misspeaks and clumsy way of talking. This isn’t about a Joe Biden stutter. This is about a Biden who – during the two hours of a press conference that was supposed to make Americans feel better about his Presidency – appeared confused, angry, lost and at times downright delusional.
In his press conference Biden – channeling Dr. Evil – claimed that no President ever had done more than him while conversely claiming no President had been more unfairly attacked by his opponents than him. Biden appeared to green light a Russian invasion of the Ukraine, told reporters he “doesn’t believe” polls that show him struggling, said he had absolutely no regrets over the fiasco in Afghanistan, undermined the legitimacy of the midterm elections and bizarrely continually claimed that he didn’t say what he actually said in his scorched earth speech in Georgia just days earlier.
The speech was such a disaster that even liberal pundits were left wondering what the hell is going on with Biden. On CNN, liberal pundit Van Jones, said the quiet part out loud,
“You could be a foggy, meandering president—say like Reagan near the end—if you’re winning,” he said. “But if you’re foggy and meandering on key questions, and you’re also not winning, then you got a real problem.”
It’s not just me and Van Jones who are pointing out the obvious, a Politico/Morning Consult poll, released this week, found that less than a majority (48%) of Americans believe that Biden is mentally fit – indeed, Newsmax reporter James Rosen asked Biden about the poll at his disastrous presser, to which the President responded,
Biden responded with ‘I’ll let you all make the judgment whether they’re correct,’ before later going on to say he had ‘no idea’ why such a large segment of the American electorate held concerns over his cognitive ability.
We live in a dangerous world, one where the US faces a variety of enemies on a variety of fronts. We live is dangerous times domestically as well, we have seen the Constitutional rights of Americans trampled by COVID obsessed politicians, sky-rocketing inflation, an economy struggling to recover from the pandemic, a porous southern border and a staggering rise in crime all across the country.
Americans need to know whether the President of the United States is up to doing the job. Our very lives depend on it.
That democrats and rinos in charge of America would allow this Alzheimer’s patient to continue with this sham is disgusting and dishonorable to the oath of office. The most powerful position in the world was stolen.America sees democrats have no boundaries or nothing is too disgusting for them in their desire for power. 100% evil!
The anti-federalist Jeffersonians originally called themselves “Republicans” at first, and later “Democratic-Republican.” The party splintered in the late 1820s, and the faction led by Andrew Jackson in his successful presidential campaign of 1828 became the modern Democrat Party. The very people who tear down Jackson’s statues are the party he created, along with the Jacksonian Native American trails of tears,,, that now thanks to THE PEOPLE not challenging them the right to use DEMOCRATIC in their new party name, includes every race in the modern day socialist Democrat party betrayed nation. Despite Democrat claims, our modern Democratic Party was forged in racism and sectional strife, and has changed only in recent years. It was the Southern Democrats who blocked and filibustered as many post-Civil War reconstruction bills as they could and introduced poll taxes, literacy tests, and grandfather clauses to block African Americans from voting. It was Democrats who passed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 to outright prevent Chinese immigrants from entering the U.S. on purely racial grounds. Calling this party of socialists as “Democratic” is like calling their “affordable care act” affordable, their “American Rescue plan” one that rescued America from the COVID and inflation, or their BBB anything other than building back the Democrat Party Richer/better.
Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic Party has fought against every major civil rights initiative, and has a long history of discrimination.
The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), imposed segregation, perpetrated Lynching’s, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.
Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. All were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by blacks during the Reconstruction period.
The Democrat Party professes to be passionate enemies of racism; they in fact perpetuate racism by injecting it where it does not otherwise exist in order to cultivate racism and political division.
These Dishonorable, socialist Democrat phony racist crusades have little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts that the Democrat Party has a long history of racial discrimination. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political Con.
Just don’t ask Joe the tough questions. He told one reporter if they would ask him easy questions, he would give them quick answers.
It amazes me just what a Mickey Mouse bunch we have in DC. There is no concern as to how we look on the world stage at all. There was a news clip on the other day where Nancy Pelosi remarked that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had tears in their eyes because of how Congress (meaning Republicans) was behaving. I’m sitting there thinking she has brain freeze from too much ice cream.
They are just completely nonchalant and oblivious.
Conservative Christians: ” Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. Husbands, love and sacrifice for your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and sacrificed himself for it.”
Secular Socialists : “Citizens submit to our party as you should to our God Government, Husbands leave your wives for their Government checks and sacrifice your children who owns them as their ultimate Lord and Masters, even as Joe sacrificed Hunter for profits and pleasure, and sacrificed his own soul for power on earth and a river of fire in the afterlife.”
Joe and his party’s wavering flip flopping “resets” are just proof positive of a party without moral certitude that will and CAN say or do anything to keep them in power over THE PEOPLE. They are the party of no universal truths. They just view their political ideology of one that is ever changing living lies, just like they view our Constitution as a living document to be changed or ignored, because power is always premier and the ultimate goal of those who seek to control THE PEOPLE by their own will power in lies, not empower THE PEOPLE to empower themselves in truth. Ask yourself, How come Trump could get the job done the first time, without a plethora of resets? Enter the plain ugly truth factor.
“that it is time to start asking the tough questions about whether Biden is mentally capable of doing the job of President”. What question is there to ask? Biden has dementia / Alzheimer’s disease, Biden is a criminal and Biden is a communist. Why should anyone with the above mentioned “qualifications” be President?
Actually, the “time to start asking tough questions” was BEFORE we allowed the democraps to steal the election, and put this stupid, sick, old geezer in the white house.
post-mortem- we can only ———well you know