California legislators are charging ahead with a multi-billion dollar “single-payer” health care system called CalCare that covers the entire population, including the state’s illegal aliens, but a now-former Californian says people are leaving the state because of the very same politicians who are promising free health care.
The push for a single-payer system is coming from Assembly Bill 1400, the Guaranteed Health Care for All Act. The bill passed out of committee last week and is headed for a floor vote soon.
The bill’s author, Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-District 27), defended the bill because the current health care system is a “complex, fragmented, multi-payer system” that leaves people uncovered and unable to afford coverage, he said.
“Despite health care spending in the U.S. far exceeding other high-income, industrialized countries that offer a publicly-financed single-payer system,” Kaldra said, “we consistently report worse health outcomes and disparities among vulnerable populations.”
Talking about the bill on Fox News, Peter Rex, a businessman that recently moved his operations from California to Texas, said California’s government can’t keep its roads in good shape but wants to take over your health care. That is a big reason people are leaving, he said.
“I’ve got four kids and a wife,” he said, “and my first concern is being able to choose my family health care.”
According to an analysis of the CalCare bill by The Heritage Foundation, an estimated 2.7 million Californians lack health insurance out of the entire population of 39.5 million. About 1.2 million of the 2.7 million are already eligible for help under the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid.
“This is not about coverage,” Heritage policy analyst Robert Moffit writes, “it’s about control.”
In an op-ed opposing the legislation, Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-District 75) has warned CalCare would force every Californian into an “untried, state-run” medical program run by unaccountable bureaucrats.
The estimated annual cost of the program, she said, is $330 billion to $400 billion
“So, for perspective, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s entire budget proposal this year,” the Republican lawmaker wrote, “is $286 billion.”
Kalra has admitted CalCare would cover every California resident “regardless of citizenship status,” which is a reference to California’s population of illegal immigrants that leads all other states.
“By streamlining payments and lowering per-capita health care spending,” Kalra insisted, “CalCare guarantees quality health care and long-term care without creating barriers to care or out-of-pocket costs.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Well once the intelligent voters leave ca there will only be illegals and government funded voters so democrats should pretty well have that state wrapped up.
This California concept might actually work for a while if like the Feds they could print their own money and pass the cost on to THE PEOPLE in hidden inflation. Raising taxes or bilking the Federal government in faux COVID needed monies passed by Democrat controlled Congress and Biden could also postpone the inevitable bankruptcy of a State that insists on driving out the productive over-taxed segment of their society that just accelerates that Sooner rather than later thing about running out of other people’s money. One more immediate gratification offered to gain short term power OVER THE PEOPLE that leads to long term suffering, unworkable solutions and bankruptcy of THE PEOPLE. After 50 years of creeping socialist failure, the Trump poked pig population of social dependency and entitlements are beginning to squeal.
If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your plan, you can keep your plan. If you have heard this before, then know that it is a lie.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
These are the same people who run the DMV, maintain our roads and police our state. Why would anyone ever want them to care for our health over our own decisions?
People leaving the communist state of California and is left of this state? A sewer of toxic waste, created by the filthy politicians and the George Soros prosecutors. Communism sure is great isn’t it? Communism destroys society, communism is metastatic cancer.
Illegal immigrants are not U.S. Citizens or state citizens. Therefore they are not entitled to free health. The constitution says who are citizens. Read it!!! it also used the word ” and” which means both not or. So in order to be a state citizens you must also be a federal U.S. Citizen. The constitution also says Jurisdiction. But if a illegal breaks the law ,they are entitled to Contact the Mexican government for help. Because they are Mexican citizens and still under the Jurisdiction of the Mexican government. Just like if an American citizen breaks the law in Mexico, you have the right to ask the American Cancel it to Represent and help you.