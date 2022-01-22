The most popular Halloween candy in America is getting a “progressive redesign”. Classic M&M characters portrayed on TV are softening traditional gender norms in favor of chocolates with a better personality according to Mars-Wrigley.
Wardrobe changes include exchanging the Green M&Ms go-go boots for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”, and shortening the Brown M&Ms stiletto. Changing these aspects of the animated candy pieces will supposedly make them “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.” as reported by CBS News.
The article adds that the “female” M&Ms are not the only ones being subjected to a change. The Red M&M will be receiving a personality adjustment, making it “shed its bully tendencies” in favor of being kind to the other characters. To relate to Generation X, or the “anxious generation, the candy company is now adding laces to the Orange M&Ms shoes to represent his highly relatable anxiety. Really?
The concern should be why the Mars Wrigley company and progressives believe computer-generated candy ‘beings’ are an accurate portrayal of women, mental illness, or the general kindness of the human race.
Woke? Well America you know what we need to do. The same thing we should have already done to fakebook twittless and commazon.
And I thought M&Ms were candy!
The quality goes out before the shame goes in. We only see what changes to the outside of the M & M’s. God knows what undisclosed mind-bending drugs are going into the inside to addict THE PEOPLE to their social propaganda to addict our youth to their moral and mental controls, just as many drug-addicted pregnant mothers pass on their addictions to their innocent babies through their fetal chord blood stream connections. Deception is now the fetal tie that binds all Americans to socialist woke weasels. Feeding your kids chocolate covered rabbit droppings would be healthier to their upbringing than what these woke weasels now offer.
NO !!!!!—NOT ONE OF MY FAVORITE CANDIES !!!!! I AM GOING TO HAVE TO SEE A THERAPIST.
NO—THEY need a therapist. For crying out loud—can’t anything be left alone? Candy isn’t even off limits to these, obviously, mentally disturbed decision makers? How in the hell can somebody run a company and be this damned stupid??? Son Of Thunder is about to go off over here
Mars-Wrigley—this is totally unforgiveable.
Let the Conservative Blitzkrieg begin and go off! Better the Donder and Blitzen of American patriotism, than the dumb and dumber of a Whitehouse crime family taking us for a one-way open sleigh ride to be socially and morally slain in Biden programs that are as successful as his ability for catching American lightening in a bottle, or stopping incoming thunder storms of COVID. Joe is to Thor’s Hammer what Loki was to deception, just one more Democrat wily trickster in the pantheon of Liberal government gods. His idea of an American Asgard is his party and media deceiving THE PEOPLE for a covering and guarding his own and every party leader’s backside As.
These are the executives running companies in America??? Woke communist fools aptly describes these communist Democrat executives.
Exactly. This is just all messed up To think that adults feel that it is necessary to engage in such asinine stupidity. Rush Limbaugh used to talk about schools influencing students and he would refer to them as young skulls full of mush. I think the mush has become permanent—our colleges and universities re graduating total idiots. The teachers and professors have turned Communist and the skulls just aren’t receptive to truth and common sense.
They are animated depictions of pieces of candy, not living, breathing entities. They certainly weren’t created to be representatives of social statements, they were created to SELL CANDY! I enjoyed watching the commercials not really paying attention to all this visual messaging; I suppose with the visual change will be liberal sensitive dialogue making them bland speakers of liberalism!
I like m&m’s, but there are plenty of other chocolate makers. I don’t have to eat m&m”s.
please stop this madness.
if your companies are run by liberal progressive fools you need to either take it over or leave them to die on the vine.
woke culture is the work of satan and apprentley business is good.
Whats next m&m’s in perverse sexual poses so that the sex perverts don’t feel ostracized for their satanic ungodly life choices.