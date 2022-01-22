The most popular Halloween candy in America is getting a “progressive redesign”. Classic M&M characters portrayed on TV are softening traditional gender norms in favor of chocolates with a better personality according to Mars-Wrigley.

Wardrobe changes include exchanging the Green M&Ms go-go boots for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”, and shortening the Brown M&Ms stiletto. Changing these aspects of the animated candy pieces will supposedly make them “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.” as reported by CBS News.

The article adds that the “female” M&Ms are not the only ones being subjected to a change. The Red M&M will be receiving a personality adjustment, making it “shed its bully tendencies” in favor of being kind to the other characters. To relate to Generation X, or the “anxious generation, the candy company is now adding laces to the Orange M&Ms shoes to represent his highly relatable anxiety. Really?

The concern should be why the Mars Wrigley company and progressives believe computer-generated candy ‘beings’ are an accurate portrayal of women, mental illness, or the general kindness of the human race.

