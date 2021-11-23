The moment United Airlines Flight 175 hit the second World Trade Center tower on September 11, 2001, every conscious American knew two things beyond any shadow of a doubt. First, our Nation was under attack. But we also knew that the attackers were of Middle-Eastern origin. This was not the result of any ethnic bias or other “prejudice.” Rather, it was the voice of experience, reminding us of the ideological cauldron from which all previous airline highjackings and other terror attacks of recent decades had originated.
An identical awareness followed Monday’s news reports of the horror at Waukesha Wisconsin, in which a vehicle rampaged through a crowd that had gathered for a Christmas parade. At this writing, more than forty people are injured, with five reported to have been killed. No one needed to wait for the details of the monster who committed the act, or his motivation. Everybody who has been watching the events of the past few weeks, along with the sixteen months prior, could have written an extremely accurate account with no previous access to the specifics.
Here again, this is not any byproduct of prejudice on the part of Americans. It is a recognition of the lies and venom being spewed these days from every leftist venue with a “voice.” The propaganda has taken its toll on the minds of those who’s souls are already sufficiently crippled and devoid of reason that they are able to fall for it. The polluting of American minds has been going on for a long time, so the stage was set.
However, it was upon Rittenhouse’s rightful acquittal that the ever vile leftist political/media axis went into overdrive, seeking revenge on those who dare defend themselves against the left, fanning every flame of resentment and hatred towards Americans in general. From the leftist White House Cabal to government school “teachers” to the Fake News crowd, every leftist with a presumed axe to grind was decrying Rittenhouse on racial terms. And this, despite the fact that all three individuals shot by Rittenhouse in self-defense as they attacked him were as white has he is.
Their distinction from him was that they were convicted felons who engaged in rioting, marauding, and assaults as part of the leftist onslaught against America, while Rittenhouse was an upstanding citizen, attempting to do his part to protect the innocent from them. And that makes him the worst kind of enemy to the leftist cancer that is overtaking America. His acquittal predictably caused the leftist mob to shriek its indignation with an even more maniacal rage.
So Darrell Brooks, the unspeakable dreg who committed the Waukesha massacre, happens to be black. Given the events of the past few years, his ethnicity was hardly a prerequisite. Plenty of antifa leftists are sufficiently depraved and willing to commit similar acts against innocent human beings, claiming their actions to be anti-white “justice,” while being lily white themselves. Racial venom, pumped in to the minds of millennials under the banners of “The 1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory,” is of such a pernicious nature that all participants of any ethnicity are able to equally absorb it and allow it to morph into mindless animosity towards every worthwhile precept of the American ideal.
More disturbing still is that Brooks and his kind could actually commit such atrocities while being totally convinced of the “righteousness” of their despicable actions. Among the dead in Waukesha are several members of a locally beloved group known as the “Dancing Grannies,” who were performing in the parade. Brooks was actually able to target them and mow them down with his vehicle, under his thoroughly twisted presumption of valor.
A fundamental driving element of the leftist agenda is the claim of “virtue” in all that they do which, when combined with their blinding arrogance (recall all those “self-esteem” courses taught in government schools beginning in the 1990s), renders them wholly capable of unfettered evil, while presuming themselves to be “noble” soldiers of a worthy cause. The chaos and horrors in major Democrat jurisdictions during recent years stand as dreadful testaments to the effectiveness of such pernicious indoctrination.
The attacks and threats against Kyle Rittenhouse as the worst of murdering brutes were made by every leftist with a voice, going all the way up to the interloper in the White House and his noxious “second in command.” Yet their malignancy is eclipsed by the hypocrisy now on display as these same leftists make every possible excuse for Brooks. In so doing, they prove themselves to be just as vile in their darkened hearts and souls.
Not many years back, leftists were able to make successful inroads against reason and honest discourse with their establishment of “hate crimes” legislation. While the stated goal was to stop the “hate” that spawns violence and abuse, it quickly became apparent that from the start, leftists intended to establish themselves and their sick ideology as the only arbiters of what could be defined as “hate.” From that time forward, they have been steadily tightening their grip on free speech, to the current juncture, where they alone are free to spew the most abominable and truly hateful bile whenever they want, with no repercussions. Yet merely disputing their allegations and condemnation is itself deemed a “crime.”
So the driving question for Americans is how we can effectively deal with such an enemy. Given the scope of institutional moral depravity that has swept the country, the task seems overwhelming. But while it is an enormous undertaking, the initial steps are as doable as they are critically necessary. They involve boldly and unabashedly speaking truth to the lunacy of the leftist counterculture.
For starters, honest Americans need to start calling out the real hate, wherever it manifests itself, which is wholly on the left. Americans must not soft sell the moral degeneracy of both the perpetrators of such appalling crimes, as well as every public official and media mouthpiece who attempts to defend them. And the guilty must all be severely dealt with as the criminal element they are. This applies to perpetrators of violence, as well as the criminals who inflame and incite with their words.
The enemy has revealed itself. It must be regarded as such, and responded to as such, wherever it exists. Not every mindless angry minion of the left will resort to murder, but more and more of them can be expected to do so as time goes on, particularly in the absence of the severe repercussions warranted by their actions. As with all of the horrific circumstances facing America in recent years (and with no end in sight), our only choices are to muster sufficient resolve to put and end to it, or to accept it all as the “new normal.”
—
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
We must employ their own tactics against them. We cannot show even the slightest sign of fear—Republicans have, for too long, cowered and retreated to the point that they have lost respect among their supporters and Liberals see them as weak and unwilling to engage. These people will stop at nothing to implement their agenda—we must be willing to do the same—and we must turn a deaf ear to their hollering when they get what they deserve.
In a righterous war, good men are called on to do evil deeds and put on the very evil face of the enemy in order to defeat the very evil that threatens them. Killing and bombing of German cities and civilians in response to the horrors of the German air raids on civilian London are a perfect example, The difference is when the shooting stops and the evil is defeated the good guys go back to their goodness, the evil ones just hide in the woodwork undermining the foundations of Faith and Freedoms until such time as they can take over all three branches of government power and empose their army of darkness in total oppression of truth, free speech and Constitutional rights. Too many Republicans ignore or deny the fact that war is being made upon them and their party and are beguiled that this is just politics as usual, ignoring the fact that it is well past time to Praise God and pass the ammunition which will make elections honest and insure that the will of THE PEOPLE, not a party is protected.
The Disgraceful Democrat Party and its “useful idiot” supporters are consumed by Hate, They Hate and attempt to destroy anything or anybody that they don’t agree with.
The dishonorable socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Socialist Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and their destructive self-fabricated beliefs.
When we elect hateful representatives like the demented puppet Joe Biden, Obama, Nasty Nancy Pelosi, racist Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate and to be lords the citizens?
Well stated!
General George Patton once said “When you put your hand into a bunch of goo that a moment before was your best friend’s face, you’ll know what to do.” Based on Joe, Kamala’s and their Leftist media’s handing of the border, they would probably take out a knife and fork and begin to dine on their own people.
Isaiah 6:8 “ I heard the voice of the Lord say “Whom shall I send, And who will go for US” Then (Isaiah) said, ‘Here I am! Send Me.”
As far as the Rittenhouse response to the social unrest in his city of employment, God similarly spoke from his mouth, to Rittenhouse’s ears, to Kyle’s response of “Here I am, Send Me” and he went well armed and well protected, well trained and well informed. Neither the street criminals nor the corrupt media who births and protects them ever stood a chance of success. To the anarchists, any normal man’s vice soon becomes their own embraced virtue when social conquest is the ultimate goal.
David faced Goliath….
Let’s face it, the left / liberals / communists hate everything Conservative, they hate our Constitution, they hate our freedoms under the Constitution and the left is morally depraved!
I almost skipped this because it reached back to 911 and once a year is enough for me now. The misery of the moment is all consuming and I have no desire to go through the past again. Fortunately I looked down to the next paragraph and it moved to the present.
Good column but it would be nice if you gave us a clue what the column is really about in the beginning. Get to the point.
Maybe I’m just grumpy today.
Never go into a war your government will not allow you to win. It’s not that the US cannot win a war, we have the best fighting men in the world, problem is they are not used to their full ability. Being politically correct and not wanting to “offend” some terrorist nation has damaged not only the morale but the number of our combat ready troops.