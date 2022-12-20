Republicans aren’t the only ones fed up with Joe Biden’s open borders policy which has led to a border crisis of historic proportions. Now, the Democrat mayor of El Paso, Texas has declared a state of emergency as the city experiences thousand of illegal border crossings per day.

The border surge is driven by Biden’s refusal to secure the border and the upcoming end of Title 42, which allowed for immediate expulsion of migrants due to COVID concerns. How much longer can America go on with no border security at all?

The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz throws a fit over being suspended from Twitter. Plus, Kevin McCarthy fights for the House speakership.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

