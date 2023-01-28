AT&T’s DirecTV has dropped conservative cable news channel Newsmax from its lineup. The move follows similar action by DirecTV which dropped One America News at the request of Democrats. Is it time to cancel DirecTV?

Republicans are speaking out and calling for hearings. If AT&T colluded with Democrats in dropping Newsmax, then Constitutional violations are clearly involved. Who will be canceled next?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought in reinforcements to help answer questions. Plus, a Pfizer executive makes stunning claims about COVID research.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel