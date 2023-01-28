AT&T’s DirecTV has dropped conservative cable news channel Newsmax from its lineup. The move follows similar action by DirecTV which dropped One America News at the request of Democrats. Is it time to cancel DirecTV?
Republicans are speaking out and calling for hearings. If AT&T colluded with Democrats in dropping Newsmax, then Constitutional violations are clearly involved. Who will be canceled next?
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought in reinforcements to help answer questions. Plus, a Pfizer executive makes stunning claims about COVID research.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
So long DIRECTV
I am looking for a replacement streaming service that has both Newsmax and O.A.N.. Soon as I find a good one with plenty of Non-Woke Conservative Programming I’m canceling Direct T.V.. Been a customer for many years, but I won’t support a company that commits such blatant acts of censorship of Conservative views.
ITS crud like this, which imo is why so many folks have cut the ‘cable’ and moved to streaming.
I get Newsmax on Roku which costs a whopping one dollar bill to join (plus the inexpensive hardware to make it possible). I haven’t looked for OAN, because I also have a paid subscription to The Blaze. I like the Duck Dudes a lot
This morning, since dumping Newsmax, I learned that DirectTV has lost seven million viewers, supporting their claim of not being able to afford Newsmax.