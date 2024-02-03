The effects of Joe Biden’s open borders policy were on full display in New York City this week as a mob of migrants assaulted two New York City police officers in Times Square. Four of the illegal migrants were arrested, released without bail, and immediately escaped to California.

There are no penalties for crossing the border illegally, and now, under leftwing judges and prosecutors, there are no penalties for committing other crimes either.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel faces a new round of criticism. Plus, Joe Biden finally decides to visit East Palestine, Ohio.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

