The effects of Joe Biden’s open borders policy were on full display in New York City this week as a mob of migrants assaulted two New York City police officers in Times Square. Four of the illegal migrants were arrested, released without bail, and immediately escaped to California.
There are no penalties for crossing the border illegally, and now, under leftwing judges and prosecutors, there are no penalties for committing other crimes either.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel faces a new round of criticism. Plus, Joe Biden finally decides to visit East Palestine, Ohio.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Can a Presidential pardon, for this tongue twisted alien criminal, be far behind the one already drawn up for Hunter? A well placed solid American right upper cut to his chin might better serve to sever his tongue and give democrats a political prognostication of the election results to come. Maybe someone should have asked him who and how he got financed for his trip to New York, and his retreat to California, then let the legal punishments fall on the real traitors of America Peace and Tranquility. Seems like the democrat prosecutor released seven offenders are now hidin like Biden, the real source from whom all our immigration violence and social defunding problems flow. Criminals of a feather DO flock together. Just what kind of politicians catch then release without bail, caught in the act foreign criminals who obviously thwart and break our laws, other than those who fear their own prosecutions and have need of a political legal trap door escape route themselves to criminal sancuary cities/states like California.
ITS NO WONDER THAT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SHOW NO RESPECT FOR THE POLICE WHEN THEY ARE FREED WITHOUT BAIL AND PROSECUTORS HAVE AFFAIRS WITH THEIR DISTRICT ATTORNEYS
| Feb 3, 2024 | 13-Minute News Hour Fulton County DA Fani Willis admits personal relationship with prosecutor but denies conflict of interest
Willis responds to allegations of an ‘improper’ relationship she had with special prosecutor
Leo Terrell: Fani Willis controversy suggests Trump is the ‘victim’ of a weaponized legal system
Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell discusses the investigation into Fulton County DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade over allegations of an affair and misconduct.
Embattled Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has responded to allegations of an “improper” relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to work the case against former President Donald Trump.
According to court documents filed earlier this month by Michael Roman, a Trump co-defendant, Willis, who brought election interference-related charges against Trump, has been having an “improper” affair with Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute the 2024 GOP front-runner…”
One doesn’t have to be very bright to see that the Democrat Party, their Democrat RINOs and their “useful Idiot” supporters are deliberately and intentionally doing everything they can to destroy the U.S.A..
The Iranian terrorist groups were attacking U.S. bases and killed 3 U.S. service members. So the OBiden administration had to pretend to retaliate for killing our soldiers.
But before the attacks our Democrat Party ruled government tells the terrorist groups when, what and were they were going to attack 3 days before the attack. Giving the terrorist 3 days to move their people, weapons and equipment.
So the U.S. spends multimillions attacking empty buildings. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The bigger picture is that, common sense has totally disappeared in the very citizens that continue to vote these corrupt politicians back into power! It’s like the idiots want to be destroyed!
To prove the point ,democrat, Joe Boden was Elected President, but it’s been said of President, Joe Biden, that he only says whats on the prompter and on the cards that he is given by his puppeters.