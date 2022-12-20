The politically-motivated Jan. 6 select committee is pushing for prosecution of Donald Trump while a glaring threat facing the country — the border crisis — is about to explode.

President Biden is trying to revoke Title 42, which has been preventing millions from entering the country illegally, and was only stopped on Monday by an order from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Meanwhile, our congressional leaders are ignoring the crisis to focus on Trump and an attack on the capitol which took place nearly two years ago — all in an effort to prevent Trump from running for office again.

If there was any doubt about the Jan. 6 committee’s real motive in pursuing conspiracy and inciting charges against Trump, it was settled by lame-duck Rep. Liz Cheney in the panel’s closing hearing.

“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” Cheney said in her best attempt to appear dramatic. “He is unfit for any office.”

This from a woman whose father was known as “Darth Vader,” called Barack Obama a “weak” president and almost killed a man in a hunting accident.

Cheney’s remarks might go viral on liberal websites but they exposed the committee’s political agenda: to eviscerate Trump and every Republican associated with him and render them politically dead.

There’s no doubt that Jan. 6 was a stain on our democracy but what’s a bigger priority – pursuing criminal charges against Trump, going after Elon Musk, or solving the humanitarian and political crisis at the border that’s about to get exponentially worse?

While our lawmakers on the committee pretend they’re standing up for the founding fathers and making a totally symbolic statement on Trump, millions are about to enter the United States with no way of knowing whether they are legitimately seeking a better life or smugglers or terrorists.

Title 42 was set to expire on Wednesday, opening the door to a crush of immigrants, until Roberts stepped in temporarily to stop it.

The move came only after a group of Republican-led states made the last-minute maneuver to ask the courts to stop the lifting of 42 — a move that was initially rejected by the D.C. court of appeals. The states’ attorney claims getting rid of 42 “will recklessly and needlessly endanger more Americans and migrants” and predicted up to 18,000 migrants each day would stream across the border.

Roberts’s order, which he asked the high court to resolve quickly, temporarily allows officials to keep expelling migrants at the border.

But there was little talk of the border in Washington as the mainstream media focused on charges against Trump and Twitter’s future under Elon Musk.

It’s unclear if the Department of Justice will act on the committee’s recommendations, but if the DOJ does pursue the case it will further split an already badly divided nation.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.