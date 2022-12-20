The politically-motivated Jan. 6 select committee is pushing for prosecution of Donald Trump while a glaring threat facing the country — the border crisis — is about to explode.
President Biden is trying to revoke Title 42, which has been preventing millions from entering the country illegally, and was only stopped on Monday by an order from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Meanwhile, our congressional leaders are ignoring the crisis to focus on Trump and an attack on the capitol which took place nearly two years ago — all in an effort to prevent Trump from running for office again.
If there was any doubt about the Jan. 6 committee’s real motive in pursuing conspiracy and inciting charges against Trump, it was settled by lame-duck Rep. Liz Cheney in the panel’s closing hearing.
“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” Cheney said in her best attempt to appear dramatic. “He is unfit for any office.”
This from a woman whose father was known as “Darth Vader,” called Barack Obama a “weak” president and almost killed a man in a hunting accident.
Cheney’s remarks might go viral on liberal websites but they exposed the committee’s political agenda: to eviscerate Trump and every Republican associated with him and render them politically dead.
There’s no doubt that Jan. 6 was a stain on our democracy but what’s a bigger priority – pursuing criminal charges against Trump, going after Elon Musk, or solving the humanitarian and political crisis at the border that’s about to get exponentially worse?
While our lawmakers on the committee pretend they’re standing up for the founding fathers and making a totally symbolic statement on Trump, millions are about to enter the United States with no way of knowing whether they are legitimately seeking a better life or smugglers or terrorists.
Title 42 was set to expire on Wednesday, opening the door to a crush of immigrants, until Roberts stepped in temporarily to stop it.
The move came only after a group of Republican-led states made the last-minute maneuver to ask the courts to stop the lifting of 42 — a move that was initially rejected by the D.C. court of appeals. The states’ attorney claims getting rid of 42 “will recklessly and needlessly endanger more Americans and migrants” and predicted up to 18,000 migrants each day would stream across the border.
Roberts’s order, which he asked the high court to resolve quickly, temporarily allows officials to keep expelling migrants at the border.
But there was little talk of the border in Washington as the mainstream media focused on charges against Trump and Twitter’s future under Elon Musk.
It’s unclear if the Department of Justice will act on the committee’s recommendations, but if the DOJ does pursue the case it will further split an already badly divided nation.
Pelosi allowed two RINO’s to sit on the committee and rejected real Republicans who would have exposed
this sham investigation. If the DOJ brings charges against Trump, he will just get more supporters.
Since the left OWNS the dept of injustice, you just know they will DO as they are told..
The Kangaroo Klown Kommittee has rendered the verdict it was commissioned to render and the members can retreat into the oblivion they deserve. With contrived ‘evidence’, talking parrots for witnesses and doctored video the whole was an extravaganza to be missed and I made sure to skip those chanels carrying it when they were in session. While wasting millions, or is it billions now, of dollars on a foregone conclusion the country faced serious problems that got worse day by day. The lame ducks can waddle away to their little ponds, for those remaining duck season may be on!
This January 6th committee is just a simple case of “The best defense is a good offence” to accuse the former President first, of the very political crimes of election dishonesty they have been engaging in themselves all along, which are about to be exposed when the Republicans take over the House to investigate that which establishment democrats have spent years to cover up, that should have been prosecuted by a new Senate they and their crypto dollars were able to steal. We can only hope that at least two Manchin or Cinema types on the Democrat side see the real threat they pose to American Democracy, and switch sides to enable true Justice to Senatorial justice to prevail, and stop the impending destruction of the last best hope of mankind. Their daughter of Darth Vader wields her dark light saber from her mouth, while Trump cuts off her lame ducks and dodges at the legs leaving one cooked goose for the Biden peas porridge pot of political poisons, where the Jan 6th fiasco is just the smoke that covers the real killing of American soverignty at our borders whose fire is fed by the deadwood of dishonored dying RIno and Democrat fooled Lame ducks soon to leave office in disgrace.
It’s the Democrat way.
It isn’t your father’s Democrat Party anymore.
If Trump is found guilty, I think Maga supporters will not stand for any more of this left wing Bull ****
and they are going to hand out a sentence to this administration that they will never forget! Just my take!
Has it EVER BEEN our “fathers party”??
Back about 2 months ago there was ab article about a busload of antifa and blm dressed as maga supporters coming from Philly. And the capital police was aware . When in the past 6 years has a maga crowd been violent???? Never!!!! But you will never hear anymore about from our liberal media!!!
They are just another band of useful idiots. Maybe they can be sent to China in exchange for some poor persecuted Uyghurs who would be more appreciative of this country. They are a total sham.