(The Center Square) – Texas continues to lead the U.S. in job growth, having set a new historic high for total nonfarm jobs added in November for the 13th consecutive month.

Texas added 33,600 nonfarm jobs over the month and 657,600 total positions in November over the year, setting a new historic high for total non-agricultural jobs at 13,672,900.

Texas’ workforce now totals 14,015,544, including nonfarm jobs, self-employed, and other job categories, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Texas reported a 5.1% annual jobs growth rate from November 2021 to November 2022, the fastest in the U.S.

Its labor force participation rate, the percentage of all working age Texans employed or actively seeking employment, was 63.5%, also above the national average of 62.1%.

“Businesses continue to grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, the diversity of industries investing here, and the best workforce in America,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Texas works when Texans work, and I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs.

“Despite economic pressures evident across the country, Texas employers grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. More Texans are working than ever before, and in the months ahead we will continue working together to safeguard the freedoms found only in the Lone Star State and expand opportunity for all Texans.”

Leisure and Hospitality led job growth in November, adding 20,200 jobs, followed by Education and Health Services, which added 5,400 jobs. The Mining and Logging sector notably added 3,800 jobs over the month, an increase of 22.7% since last November.

Texas continues to have a higher than average unemployment rate of 4%. The Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) reporting the lowest were Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Midland of 2.8% each in November, followed by College Station-Bryan and Lubbock’s 3.1% each, and Abilene’s and San Angelo’s 3.2% each.

McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission and Beaumont-Port Arthur have the highest rates of 6.5% and 6%, respectively.