Members of the Joe Biden administration have a knack for destroying the economy but then blaming someone else for the hardships. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is the latest Biden official to take heat after recently saying that Americans are to blame for sky-high inflation.
Yellen took to late-night television to say that Americans are splurging on goods, and inflation is the result. Yellen failed to mention that rising interest rates, energy prices, and overall inflation can all be traced back to Biden policies.
Ronna McDaniel will likely face multiple challengers in the race to lead the Republican National Committee. Plus, one medical school tries to scrub its wokeness from its website.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
“Are you going to believe me, the corrupt, lying, obedient sock-puppet president Joe Biden or your lying eyes?”
I’m telling you—there really is a stupidity virus and it is targeting local, state, and federal government positions.
Son Of Thunder:
I am not sure it is a stupidity virus, I think it is more of a Democrat Party’s self-righteous god complex with the desire to have total control, even if it means total destruction of our country. This Democrat Party cult’s disciples worship and believe every lie from the Democrat Party cult.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and our laws, in order to take total control of the American people by their restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms. Stopping oil production, increase Spending,Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ and their FBI and IRS police gestapo.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
Are they really stupid though? AS THEY SEEM TO be getting their agenda through all over the place.
The dems tease us with lots of gifts of money and programs, spending for us. Just one giant problem here, inflation and spending is all WE THE PEOPLE’S FAULT!! But those Americans out there LUV the democrats no matter what. Instant gratification and democrat Hollywood lovers abound!
Maybe all the theft and shoplifting by Biden’s people caused prices to go up.
exactly. WHEN you see stores looted of MILLIONS in inventory, its WE the customers, who eventually pay.