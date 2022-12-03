Members of the Joe Biden administration have a knack for destroying the economy but then blaming someone else for the hardships. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is the latest Biden official to take heat after recently saying that Americans are to blame for sky-high inflation.

Yellen took to late-night television to say that Americans are splurging on goods, and inflation is the result. Yellen failed to mention that rising interest rates, energy prices, and overall inflation can all be traced back to Biden policies.

Ronna McDaniel will likely face multiple challengers in the race to lead the Republican National Committee. Plus, one medical school tries to scrub its wokeness from its website.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

